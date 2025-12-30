Composite by India Espy-Jones

As the temperature plummets, my lips start to have a mind of their own. After applying a layer of lip balm to my lips (typically the last step of my morning skincare routine), I can usually expect them to feel dry within the next half hour or so. I’ve even gone as far as applying a light layer of face oil to lock in the moisture—all to no avail.

A few months ago, I was introduced to Yes Day’s Lip Sweetie Lip Mask Vanilla Glaze. Known as the brainchild of teen creator Coco Granderson and award-winning chemist Ron Robinson (Beautystat founder and Rhode formulator), my expectations were pretty high. The formula promises to offer a lightweight, non-sticky feel, a pop of shine, and lasting hydration.



Now I’d be remiss not to say that I had some reservations. After all, the product is formulated and packaged with teens and in-betweens in mind. However, that doesn’t mean that adults can’t benefit from its powerhouse ingredients. The lip mask is packed with pomegranate and vitamin E to instantly soften, pull in moisture, and protect against daily stressors. Not to mention, the brand’s Yes Magic proprietary formula features a blend of antioxidants, hydrators, and probiotics that help retain moisture and strengthen the skin barrier.

Once I applied the lip mask to my pout, I instantly realized that the Gen Zalpha brand has a gem on its hands. The lip mask immediately replenished my dry lips and retained moisture well beyond the 30-minute mark. While I’m usually forced to reapply product to my lips multiple times throughout the day, that wasn’t the case with this offering. My pout maintained a soft and plumped appearance—sans the tingling sensation. The glossy, non-sticky finish was also a nice touch, delivering a just-applied look that lasts. Plus, it has a sweet yet subtle fragrance that lingers.

Whether you need an overnight treatment, daily lip balm, or a topper for your favorite matte lipstick, this lip mask will provide the nourishment your pout needs. Best of all, it’s only $15, making it the perfect budget-friendly find.