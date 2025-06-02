Product Of The Week: Valentino Puffer Gloss

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week cuts through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.



As a beauty lover, I don’t feel like all beauty categories are created equally. Some categories are generally easy for me to pick products from. Mascara is an excellent example of this. I can choose any mascara and feel confident it will do my lashes justice with little to no harm. Whether I’m in the mood for a natural or bold lash look, I’m always confident the mascara I choose will deliver. However, I can’t say the same for lip plumpers.

My relationship with lip plumpers is tricky because some of them can hurt. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve put on a lip plumper only to wipe it off immediately due to its intense stinging. There was even a time when the lip plumper created redness around my lips, which is not what I had in mind when I said I wanted to make a statement. Since then, I’ve been careful and intentional with the lip plumpers I add to my beauty cabinet.

No matter how firm our beauty boundaries may be, a product will always come around and test them. The latest Puffer Gloss by Valentino dared to knock on my door. Once, a girl who swore off lip plumpers as if she was swearing off dating apps was looped back in again. I knew the risk of trying another puffer product, but if I’m being honest, I’m a sucker for a high-end product. So I accepted her into my home as if I were rescuing an animal from the street—both a rewarding yet risky feeling.



The Puffer Gloss came in multiple colors. I was lucky to have my hands on Warm It Up, Extra Pink, and Don’t Be So Nude. Warm it up in a warm mauve color with a hint of brown undertones. This color seemed ideal for a dinner date on a Friday night with girlfriends.

In contrast, Extra Pink is the complete opposite. It’s a hot pink color guaranteed to give your lips a flirty pop of color. Both colors are fantastic in any collection, but Don’t Be So Nude is the perfect starter. It’s a blendable soft pink that can enhance a natural lip. I decided to start my journey with Don’t Be So Nude since it’s typically the color I lean towards when it comes to glosses and puffers. I glided the small applicator and waited for the results.

As expected, the product’s gloss appeared instantly. To my surprise, there was a hint of glitter. I usually don’t enjoy glitter in lip products. The feeling of glitter on my lips usually feels grainy and deeply unnecessary. It was a surprise because the glitter was so fine I couldn’t feel it on my lips and added a nice glow—making me excited to wear it over lipstick.

Beyond the glitter, the ingredient list is worth mentioning. It includes hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and ceramide. Combining these ingredients provides a deep hydration experience that softens the lips over time. However, the real star of the show is the puffer complex. It is added to instantly enhance the lips, which I could feel just a few seconds after application.

The static feeling in my lips began to form as I awaited to see how things would go. There was a modest stinging effect that started to increase. I would be lying if I didn’t say it made me a tad nervous, but I waited, and it was over in just a few seconds. The static feeling had subsided, and the product lay comfortably on my lips. I was relieved. Maybe giving love another chance isn’t always a bad thing.