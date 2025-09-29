Composite by India Espy-Jones

Signs of fall are finally beginning to creep in. Crisp mornings with cool air signal it’s time to adjust our skin care routines, swapping out water-based creams for moisturizers and gel cleansers for a more hydrating formula.

However, when it comes to body care, things can get tricky. Summer requires lightweight products, such as a body gloss or dry oil. Winter skin begs for rich creams and butters. Finding a middle ground for fall used to be a chore for me until I met Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Body Serum.​

The category of body care has expanded vastly over the last few years. While traditional lotions, creamy moisturizers, and thick oils still exist today, today’s offerings are much more sophisticated. Body serums are sheer proof. Packed with anti-aging ingredients, actives, and ceramides, they’re built to target issues and deliver serious results. Think: erasing dark spots, smoothing fine lines, and gently exfoliating the skin beneath your neck.​

Body serums have a plethora of benefits, but can feel like an extra step after showering. For this reason, I can understand why some people may be hesitant about incorporating one into their daily routine. But Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Body Serum takes the guesswork out of the equation. Unlike sprays or fluid formulas, it features a creamy texture. The consistency falls somewhere between a lightweight moisturizer and luxe body butter, allowing it to work twice as hard. It’s formulated with a potent blend of skin-loving natural ingredients, like sea buckthorn and bee balm. It also has a slew of seed oils, including jojoba, rosehip, and argan. Together, these ingredients work to brighten and even tone, soothe dryness, and give the skin a more toned appearance.​

Fans of Ursa Major know the brand’s hero face cream, Golden Hour Recovery Cream, for its quick-absorbing nature and buttery hue. After hearing about the body serum’s launch and seeing its unique consistency, I was intrigued to see how it would compare to others I’ve tried. I typically apply body products directly after showering to lock in moisture. After applying this serum onto my skin post-shower, I was captivated by its golden hue and knew it would work wonders on my brown skin.​

As I began to rub the serum in, I was pleasantly surprised to see it absorb as quickly as liquid-based formulas I’d used before. It melted into my skin with ease and didn’t evaporate or leave it dry, longing for body cream or lotion. Instead, my skin felt deeply moisturized and, best of all, looked incredibly glowy. I was smitten after the first use. However, time would prove that the serum lives up to the hype of its catchy name and clinical claims.

​After using the body serum for several weeks, I noticed my skin appeared brighter and felt smoother than before. While some people may feel body serums are extra, they are worth the effort. Still, finding a formula that works for my skin’s needs has been tricky. Ursa Major’s Golden Hour Body Serum checked all the boxes and proved to be the perfect formula for transitioning my routine from summer to fall. It intensely moisturizes, keeping dryness at bay. Plus, it illuminates my skin, enhancing my lingering summer tan. For that reason, it’s earned a permanent spot in my body care routine.