Product Of The Week: TPH Anything Glows Body Oil

The brutal winter season calls us all to want to stay inside. It’s a time to rest, reflect, and restore ourselves with as many self-care nights as possible. This includes our favorite winter beauty products that make us feel “hot” all year round. One of those products for me is a good body oil. My skin is dry throughout these months, and having a good moisturizing product on deck always keeps me feeling “cozy”—cue the Beyoncé soundtrack.

A common assumption with body oil is that they are all equal. I am happy to debunk that myth. I’ve had my fair share of body oils, and not all love on my skin the way I expected. Some left me feeling greasy, and others made me feel like I had nothing on. That said, it’s pretty hard to let it go once you find a good one. This was the case when I came across Taraji P Henson’s body oil. At first, I wasn’t exactly rushing to try it. In fact, at the time, I was indulging in a different body oil that kept my skin good company.

However, after a few scrolls on TikTok, I decided to put it to the test. I was initially impressed by the size of the bottle. My beef with body products is that they can sometimes come in a size that definitely won’t last a season, let alone the winter— a time when being moisturized matters most. The bottle alone is a hefty 10oz. This means I could freely lather my body after a shower without worrying about the product running out.

The biggest test was how the oil would land on my skin throughout the day. I hoped the oil would moisturize my skin and leave a slight glow without becoming overly greasy. I decided to test this on freshly showered, without adding any moisturizer. Since it was my first time exploring the product, I wanted to get the whole experience without risking the oil clashing with another product’s ingredients.

Once done, my body had a subtly radiant glow, typically expected with body oil. I then applied my heavy winter attire for the day and carried on. I loved how the product felt comfortable on my skin and I appreciated that it didn’t transfer over to my clothes. Instead, it melted into my skin, giving it the comfort it needed to survive a cold yet drying day. After further investigating the details, I learned the ingredients were intentionally selected for moisture retention. Squalene, avocado, and rosehip oil were all mixed together to create an ultra-hydrating and brightening foundation.

In addition to this, vanilla was added for coziness and warmth. Most people view body oil as a summer accessory, but these touches made me feel as though this was created for the winter season. I appreciated that the smell was pleasant but not overpowering. I could easily add my favorite fragrances without the risk of the scents clashing, too. Overall, the Body by TPH Anything Goes Body Oil is a no-brainer buy this season.