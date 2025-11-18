Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

I’ve tried LED therapy here and there whenever I have time for a facial (which hasn’t been often since my bathroom sink has been replacing my esthetician’s table as of late) but never consistent enough to see results, especially since they often come with an unfortunate warning: Black women with hyperpigmentation, beware!

So, when I was gifted my very first LED mask I gave it to my mom—even though my cousins and sister badly wanted their hands on it, too. Then, I was gifted another one less than two weeks later. This time, TheraBody’s new TheraFace Mask Glo.

I was already familiar with the brand since I have almost their full range of beauty tools—the SleepMask, SmartGoggles, and even the TheraFace Pro—so, I took it as a sign to trust it and put my anxious skepticism aside.

Before giving it a try, however, I still read the fine print to make sure it was safe for my skin tone. According to Therabody, the device was tested on 104 people with 35 percent being African Americans—mostly women, some reporting having sensitive skin—over a 12-week period. The mask is FDA-cleared and tested on all Fitzpatrick Skin Types I-VI; I’m type V, which is exactly the safety I was looking for. It also does not emit UV radiation, which means it won’t cause skin cancer either. (Check, check, and check!)

After washing my face with a Cetaphil cleanser and dabbing on some tretinoin, I pulled the face mask over my ‘fro and secured it in place. On one side, I clicked a button and the straps—which are in an upside down T-shape—started to massage my head with one of three different vibration settings (I like setting two). Then, on the other side, I clicked on the light.

For four minutes, the light was red, which is meant to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Then, four more minutes pass while the light is pink (red and infrared) as my skin is being firmed through collagen stimulation. And, finally, blue is the last light session, fighting acne and acne-causing bacteria until it turns off at the 12-minute mark.

And, I didn’t even have to worry about my neck! The light reached all the way down to my chest, which is perfect since I’ve yet to establish a real neck care routine (other than dragging my skincare down). While my mask is busy at work, I’m busy relaxing, making tea, and feeling like I’m at the spa, even with the most simple 2-step drugstore skincare routine underneath.

As for the results, I’ve noticed the few stubborn dark spots I have left start to lift. Additionally, my skin feels less dry than it normally would. This is especially since I stagger my acne medications like tretinoin, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and sometimes even the famous Biologique Recherche Lotion P50T. And I also haven’t had a breakout since.

Whether you’re under 30 and using the tool for adult acne and to slow fine lines and wrinkles, or over 50 and focusing on firming your skin and rebuilding collagen, consider this mask. The $380 dollar TheraFace Mask Glo is the ultimate gift for Black women at any age. So make sure it’s at the top of your holiday wishlist!