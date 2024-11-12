Product Of The Week: SKNBODY Hair Identifier Spray

A simple dermaplaning appointment can elevate your beauty routine to new heights. The only issue is that the appointment will cost you. Between $100 and $250 per session, to be exact. If you’re a repeat offender, like myself, this beauty treatment can become a monthly bill. A cost-effective solution is to shave your face yourself—a budget-friendly option to achieve the look of smooth and fresh skin. However, it has its downsides, too.

The treatment requires us to be more attentive to our skin. We risk cutting ourselves and missing hairs we weren’t aware were there. Recently, TikTok’s viral SKNBODY Hair Identifier Spray has put the power of smooth skin back in our hands. The product provides a protective layer on the skin to reduce friction and make it easier to spot those tiny facial hairs we all miss. After seeing the hype on TikTok, I had to try the product myself.

One of the most attractive parts about this product is its cost. I was able to purchase it on Amazon for only $8.95! In addition to the spray, it also comes with four facial razors. Each one is coated in bubble gum pink and is perfectly compact enough to bring with you almost anywhere. As for someone who had been paying for dermaplaning appointments, the discounted price was beyond a breath of fresh air.

Shaking well and holding the bottle 5-7 inches away is highly recommended before spraying. I’ve always preferred to take a walk on the wild side regarding directions, and chose to spray at arm’s length. The initial burst of white foam covering my face was quite alarming. I squinted my eyes, fearing getting the product where it was not meant to be. After a few sprays, my anxieties relaxed, and I eventually realized how good it felt. Bursts of foam began to feel cooling on my skin. As the foam settled, what came after was beyond my expectations.

Each hair on my skin was highlighted. I had hair on areas of my face I never thought I would have. Before I could spiral, I gently reminded myself that my skin was beautiful despite its flaws… and that body hair is totally normal. I grabbed the pink shaver, taught my skin back, and gently began to remove the tiny, perfectly imperfect hairs.

The white foam became a guide for where to shave. Normally, I would have shaved an area at least twice to ensure I removed the hair. Highlighting the area made it easier to determine if an area needed to be shaved only once or twice, which contributed to my skin being far less sensitive during the process. It was also helpful that the product’s texture allowed the razor to glide smoothly while targeting all the necessary areas.

There’s nothing that can compare to a dermaplaning appointment. The luxury of having someone remove every dead skin cell and hair from your face is a riveting experience. However, the Hair Identifier Spray comes as a close second. My skin was beyond supple after using this product. It was evident that I had targeted all the hairs on my face, including dead skin. Although glowing skin is almost instant after a dermaplaning appointment, my skin radiated after just a few days. This was a result my bank account and I can live with. I’m already looking forward to the next time I get to use it.