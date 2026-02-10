Composite by India Espy-Jones

It’s winter, which means one thing: dry skin. Dry skin is an issue for most people, especially those with darker skin tones, this time of year. But, for someone with eczema, like me, the condition can be particularly frustrating. Standard lotions, body creams, and exfoliating washes aren’t always enough to handle the job on their own. ​

Instead, I’ve found that combined approach can be more helpful. A moisturizing body scrub that exfoliates and hydrates simultaneously is rare, but it’s exactly what I got with Shea Moisture’s Manuka Honey & Oatmeal Shea Sugar Scrub.

There’s a lot of ways to exfoliate the skin beneath your neck. The thing about sugar scrubs, though, is that they have an added benefit, given that the main ingredient, sugar, is a natural humectant. As the crystals dissolve, they draw water into the skin from the surrounding environment. Not only does this provide hydration, but it also boosts the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Add in the skin-sloughing abilities, and it’s not hard to see why they’re loved.

But, the Manuka Honey & Oatmeal Shea Sugar Scrub takes things one step further. The sugar crystals are granular as opposed to large rocks, allowing them to dissolve almost instantly. In fact, they’re almost too fine to see or even feel. However, what I noticed when scooping a handful from the tub is a soft, velvety texture. Think: a thick cream rather than an exfoliant.

The other key ingredients—a soothing blend of oat extract, shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and yogurt—also play a role in the scrub’s smooth consistency. When worked into a lather, the sugar crystals instantly dissolve, adding another layer of hydration. Together, they create a creamy wash that moisturizes as it gently sloughs away old cells from the surface.

Another thing to love about this sugar scrub? The benefits extend to your overall shower experience. Where some exfoliating products feel like an extra step in your routine, the softness of this scrub is calming on the skin. There’s also a fragrant beachy scent that emerges as it lathers for a sensorial moment—and who wouldn’t appreciate that.

Too often, body scrubs get a bad reputation for being too rough, especially on dry, winter skin. While it isn’t the season known for a glowy complexion, well-moisturized skin is essential this time of year. Fortunately, this scrub is primed to deliver both, and since it isn’t abrasive, you don’t have to worry about exacerbating your pre-existing skin issues.

It effectively scrubs away the dead cells while imparting a nourishing blend of hydrating ingredients. For this reason, it’s earned a permanent spot in my shower routine. Even if you’re not prone to dryness, chances are you’ll enjoy the silky after effects. The tropical scent doesn’t hurt either.