Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Even though I’ve had my driver’s license for over 23 years, I am a proud passenger princess. It’s a luxury to be driven around just to pick up and drop off my son at school, buy groceries at the farmer’s market, or see my favorite R&B artists perform live. But you know what has become an absolute necessity? Having my KIN Apparel Kente Satin Car Headrest Cover with me for every single ride (or on the occasion that I am behind the wheel).

Think about it. We natural hair beauties go to bed with satin or silk bonnets and scarves to help prevent breakage, reduce frizz, and retain moisture.The friction from not-always-smooth car headrests can do damage to our crowns much like cotton pillowcases. So it became obvious that I should protect my fine, yet incredibly dense and coily curls when I’m on a car ride, too.

I first learned about KIN Apparel when I was literally in the backseat of a car looking up at billboards in downtown Philadelphia. My head went on a swivel when I saw founder Philomena Kane sporting her thick, dark textured hair to promote her collection of satin-lined hoodies. It wasn’t too long after when I jumped at the chance to sit down with the young entrepreneur.

While the kente pattern found on the KIN Apparel Satin Headrest Cover is a beautiful tribute to her Ghanaian roots, the inspiration behind the product is very much tied to Kane fostering a community where they have access to accessories made for hair protection and comfort. It’s the intentionality for me!

The headrest cover is actually reversible, including a black side that makes the KIN logo stand out. It boasts great stretch and an adjustable drawstring to secure it on various headrests. I really like how easy it folds into itself, tucking into my Telfar small shopping bag or slouchy hobo.

I used to get stares from drivers whenever I pulled out the headrest cover. But the way the satin material keeps my natural tresses, wigs, and braided hairstyles sleek, I could care less about any side-eyes. I also use it on my son’s car seat to prevent his curly ‘fro hawk from drying out. The ultimate hair hack? Cinching the headrest cover around my entire head and wearing it underneath wool hats and berets. I clean it weekly by tossing it into the washing machine on a delicate, cold water cycle and laying it flat to dry.

Just like the perfect playlist, the KIN Apparel Kente Satin Car Headrest Cover is an essential for my car rides.