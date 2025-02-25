Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

As someone with vitiligo and extremely dry, acne-prone skin, finding a foundation that actually works for me has always felt like a struggle. Most formulas are either too heavy, too drying, or too irritating. But after wearing Range Beauty’s True Intentions Hydrating Foundation for a month, I can confidently say—I’ve found a keeper.

This foundation is a game-changer for anyone looking for a breathable, light-to-medium coverage formula that doesn’t just sit on the skin but actually works to improve it.

Powered by gentle, skin-loving ingredients like calendula, chamomile, green tea, and kaolin clay, it soothes irritation, hydrates dry patches, and helps keep breakouts at bay. It’s oil-free, weightless, and blends seamlessly into the skin—giving me that effortless look that I’ve always wanted but rarely achieved.

From the first swipe, I noticed how effortlessly it blended into my skin. It felt smooth, blending in without emphasizing my breakouts. Unlike other foundations that sit on top of my skin and make me feel like I’m wearing a mask, this one just melted in, leaving a natural, dewy finish. Over the month, I could see the difference—my skin felt more hydrated and less irritated. And best of all? I wasn’t dealing with the usual clogged pores or unexpected breakouts that come with trying a new base product.

What really set this foundation apart for me was how it supported my skin rather than just covering it. The kaolin clay kept my oil-prone areas in check without making my skin feel tight, and the green tea helped calm any redness. After a month, my skin looked and felt healthier, which is more than I can say for most foundations I’ve tried in the past.

And as someone who has struggled to find the right foundation shade, I loved that the shade range actually considered different undertones, making it much easier to find my match. The formula also worked well with the rest of my skincare and makeup routine, layering beautifully over my moisturizer and blending seamlessly with my concealer and blush.

At the end of the day, this foundation just makes my skin look and feel better. It’s not about covering up imperfections but about enhancing what’s already there. If you’ve been on the hunt for a foundation that supports your skin instead of suffocating it, this one is worth trying.