Product Of The Week: Pattern Beauty Revitalizing Scalp Scrub

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

There’s no disputing that a healthy scalp environment sets the tone for a flourishing mane. While maintaining a strict cleansing and conditioning regimen is recommended, a nourishing scalp scrub seamlessly elevates your wash day routine with a deep clean. With numerous benefits ranging from balancing oil production to reducing itchiness, I make it a point to keep the offering handy.

Although plenty of scalp scrub options are available, finding the right formula can be challenging. Some options are known to dry out your scalp, cause irritation, and lead to hair breakage—trust me, I know from personal experience. Moreover, washing out all traces of large granules can take some time.

Nonetheless, the key to reaping the benefits of a scalp scrub is to find an offering that’s equally gentle and nourishing. That said, Pattern Beauty’s Revitalizing Scalp Scrub is on track to become a cult-favorite find.

The brand has a stellar reputation for offering a hydrated lineup of products made with coily, curly, and kinky textures in mind—and this scalp scrub is no different. Pink Himalayan sea salt, its key ingredient, gently sloughs away dirt, oil, and product buildup. It also boasts a soothing blend of cucumber, fenugreek seed, and aloe that calms the scalp and softens hair. That said, one of my favorite benefits comes from its ginger root, which improves scalp circulation to promote hair growth.

After removing my last protective style, my mane desperately needed a reset. So, once I got my hands on the scalp scrub, it was on. Following my pre-poo, I split my wet hair into a few sections and applied the scrub directly to my scalp. Using my fingertips, I massaged the product and was immediately smitten with the cooling and tingling sensation. Despite its soft feel, the scrub immediately removed all signs of debris from my scalp—sans the harsh feel. As for its claims of being an easy-rinse formula, I must admit that it checks out.

Making a case for spending $29 on a scalp scrub may receive some pushback, but Pattern Beauty’s offering is worth the purchase. Itchiness post-use? Gone. Dry hair? Not a factor. Plus, very little goes a long way—and who doesn’t love when their coins can stretch? It’s easy to see why the brand gets the girls going; Tracee Ellis Ross knows exactly what she’s doing.