Product Of The Week: Patrick Ta Hydra-Luxe Foundation

Purchasing a new foundation always feels like jean shopping to me. There are tons of options available, varying in finish, thickness, and coverage. Yet finding the perfect fit can be a tiring journey. As a beauty writer, I’m fortunate enough to test and try lots of products, but settling on a new favorite isn’t easy. Admittedly, I can be picky. After all, the perfect fit needs to be great for everyday wear and nice enough for a dressier look.

I often mix my foundations—not necessarily to get the right shade, but to achieve the finish and coverage I’m looking for at the moment. Complexion products are some of my favorite makeup items, so when a new product enters the chat, I’m game to try it. So, when news of Patrick Ta’s Major Skin Hydra-Luxe Luminous Skin Perfecting Foundation surfaced, my ears perked up.

As a long-time fan of the artist’s contour and bronzer duo compact, I was excited to try the foundation—especially since it claimed to deliver a natural glow. The MUA has a reputation for creating phenomenal glowy looks on A-listers, and with lots of TikTok anticipation, I was expecting this formula to be top-tier.

On an evening out, I reached for the luxe rose gold box and slid out the glamorous glass bottle. The shade I settled on was 20 Golden which is described as tan with golden undertones. I was happy to see that the 30-shade range included a diverse range of deep and dark hues, making it easy for me to find the perfect fit for my complexion.

When I pumped the product onto the back of my hand, I could immediately see it would provide a luminous finish. In my experience, that usually means it comes with lightweight coverage. However, I was pleased to see that just a few dots blended in smoothly and gave me moderate coverage.

The application delivered a flawless look that didn’t feel cakey or heavy, a good sign for everyday wear. The real test would be longevity and seeing how well it stood up to a full coverage look for a day of events, work, and dinner afterward. Despite the TikTok claims of the foundation breaking down mid-day, I found it stayed intact when set with powder and sealed with my go-to fixing spray.

Sure, there was a bit of oil on my forehead by the end of the day. But that’s nothing a little absorbing paper can’t fix. Jean shopping is always tricky, but when I leave with a pair I can live in and dress up for nights out, I’m ecstatic and am likely to wear them all the time. The same goes for this foundation. For me, it’s a perfect fit.