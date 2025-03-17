Product Of The Week: Pat McGrath Labs Glass 001 Artistry Mask

Composite by India Espy-Jones

No one has been able to stop chatting about the most influential makeup artist in the world, Pat McGrath. In part, because the makeup artist, who is the first in history to be named a Dame by the Queen, because she was recently named Creative Director of Louis Vuitton’s first beauty line. Additionally, with over 30 years in the makeup industry, McGrath’s artistry has been marked by original innovation, which is extremely difficult in a world of references.

On that note, last year, the British dame executed the most historic beauty look of the 21st century: porcelain doll skin at Maison Margiela’s haute couture show. I watched the look take over my “For You” page as translucent-skinned models turned into dolls. In other words, they were wearing a concoction of cheap sheet masks and Skin Illustrator Clear Gloss all distilled into an airbrush gun. Now, a year later, the Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Glass 001 Artistry Mask is available for purchase. Naturally, I had to try the perfected formula myself.

I am no makeup artist, but to recreate my version of the Margiela look, to start, I dermaplaned my skin for a smooth base. I went for doll-like makeup with a dark, dramatic eye, thin brows and excessive blush. Then, I squeezed a bit of the gel into a cup before dipping in a flat, damp brush and applying it into a thin layer. I used a cool-setting hair dryer to harden the first layer into a lacquer-like touch-dry film before applying the next, which is a must if you want a smooth, even finish.

You can add as many layers as you’d like, but I added two, then did a touch-up layer over spots I felt I didn’t hit well enough (like my under eyes and eye lids). Although a full face of

the mask isn’t wearable (it will crack as soon as you make an expression), you can apply the mask to just your high points, like your cheekbones, nose bridge and chin for a highlighter effect. If you do crack, mending the flaw with a wet brush can put your plastic face back in place.

While McGrath has been hard not to talk about lately, her new mask will have you speechless while appreciating her sheer artistry. When it’s time to peel it off, however, making dramatic facial expressions is the best way to expedite the process. I peeled from my cheeks, then forehead, then nose. This revealed a smooth, pore-free finish underneath which was thanks to the product’s skincare ingredients: glycerin, rose flower water, and allantoin. Alas, the bridge between skincare and makeup has officially become one.