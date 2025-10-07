Composite by India Espy-Jones

New York Fashion Month is a whirlwind, with long days, late nights, and nonstop running from show to show. As a beauty editor, I don’t just attend the runway shows; I’m also backstage, squeezing into crowded corners to talk to makeup artists, jot down notes, and capture the energy of it all.

That said, between the humidity, subway sprints, and hours under bright lights, my makeup is usually the first casualty. This season, however, I discovered the one product that never let me down: Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation.

Backstage during NYFW has its own kind of magic, it’s nonstop movement with blow dryers humming, cameras flashing, and the energy building as the looks for the show come to life. As I bounced between Sergio Hudson’s sleek aesthetic and Christian Siriano’s glossy, high-shine drama, my foundation should have been melting away. Instead, every time I caught my reflection before an interview or snapped a quick selfie, my skin looked smooth, radiant, and fresh, even without touch-ups.

This was a refreshing change. In past seasons, I’ve relied on other foundations that promised long wear but betrayed me by the second or third show. Some would cling to dry patches around my mouth, others would oxidize two shades darker by the time I made it downtown, and a few left me looking oily before the models even hit the runway. It’s frustrating when you spend time perfecting your look only for it to collapse under the city’s relentless pace.

Pat McGrath’s formula is lightweight and buildable, feeling like a second skin while still offering enough coverage to blur imperfections. It doesn’t cake, doesn’t separate, and somehow balances hydration with staying power. And, for Black women like us, shade range matters. Pat McGrath Labs delivers with 36 shades across five levels, ensuring undertones are represented with the nuance they deserve. That thoughtfulness is why the foundation blends seamlessly without ever leaving behind an ashy cast, a struggle many of us know all too well. It’s not just about matching a shade, it’s about celebrating the richness of our skin tones.

From early call times at Spring Studios to late-night afterparties downtown, this foundation refused to budge. I didn’t need constant powder touch-ups or setting sprays on repeat. It held through heat, flashing cameras, and the occasional celebratory cocktail spill. By the end of the week, my skin still looked like me, just elevated.

If you’ve been searching for a foundation that can withstand your busiest days, whether that’s commuting across town, a marathon day at the office, or a night out dancing, this is it. For me, it’s not just the product of the week, it’s a permanent staple in my beauty bag.