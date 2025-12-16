Composite India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

My type 4 coily hair has been in a crisis since I started styling it. And, to further my anxiety, I decided to dye it a luscious mix of strawberry blonde and toasty cinnamon for a new fall look. As you might not know, I am a lazy natural. I wash my curls once every two weeks, and on each wash day, I blow-dry, then style to my liking. If it’s not a blown-out twist out, then I usually wand curl my hair to negate any over styling. However, that haircare regimen worked on my virgin black-brown hair. My negligence made me suffer the consequences of overly dehydrated hair and minimal hair loss.

To revive my strands, the perfect hair color called for the perfect fall hair care routine. Before color-treating my hair, Olaplex has been a staple in rotation. Since Olaplex positions itself as inclusive, its products are marketed as a one-size-fits-all system. Though my hair broke off a bit, Olaplex’s bonding treatments glued my coils in place, especially their Rich Moisture Hydration mask. I stumbled upon the creamy mask when I needed to refresh and soothe my scalp and fragile hair. The deep conditioner coated my natural hair, leaving it rejuvenated after feeling lifeless. My high-density, fine strands felt moist—a core memory unlocked before I fried and dyed it.

Ashley K. Hernandez acknowledges Olaplex’s technology since the 20-year stylist loves hair “anatomy”. The Jersey-bred vet, hair specialist, and trichologist welcomes multicultural textures at her salon, Textured Room. Fascinated with textured hair, the hair aficionado never wanted to turn away clients based on their hair type, and after 15 years of styling naturally curly hair, she found herself proficient enough to travel and educate those willing to work with higher-texture types. Hernandez said each hair strand has its own “blood supply and nerves”—our job is to keep the “integrity” of our hair without modifying its natural processes.

As a coily-haired, high-porosity natural, my stringy curls require a protective agent to retain moisture. Hernandez said tighter textures have fewer cuticle layers. Olaplex’s products rehabilitate bonds at a “molecular level.” Hernandez shares that texture is the feel of one’s “fabric.” A tighter pattern can have a “silky finish.” She recommends maintaining trims and visiting the salon monthly to track progress, and will add Olaplex as a treatment. For a home care regimen, she recommends regular shampooing and the Rich Moisture Hydration mask to maintain salon results.

After saturating my hair with Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, I shampooed with No. 4 Bond Maintenance twice to clarify and remove buildup and impurities. I lathered the hydration mask into soaking-wet hair—before Hernandez recommended applying conditioner to slightly towel-dried hair, since water “acts as a barrier.” However, I followed her tip by adding heat or steam to my coated hair to “swell the hair and allow the intensive moisture to lock in.” Though it was thick, it penetrated my hair, allowing my comb to glide through my curls. I deep-conditioned my hair with this product every week for 20 minutes. I rinsed my strands with cool water while combing to prevent tangles, then styled with Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Hair Oil and their No. 5L Moisture and Mend Leave-in Conditioner. Though my ends were straggly, my mid-shaft and roots remained dense and full—showing no further breakage reached my scalp.

I went to the salon and left disappointed after a major cut followed by several tears. After a mini-meltdown, I was proud that the mask prevented further damage. This product saved my earthy-toned hair, eliminating any laziness when it comes to treating and pouring into my crown.