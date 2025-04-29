Composite by India Espy-Jones

Let’s be honest: The idea of face oils gives many people pause. Between dealing with clogged pores, breakouts, and greasy skin, some prefer to avoid the skincare product at all costs. However, I fear that face oils have received a bad reputation in skincare, which has clouded our judgment. Face oil, be it day or night oil, is likely the missing piece in your routine.

As we go through our nighttime skincare routine, moisturizer is typically the last step. The essential helps skin retain moisture, especially since it has a high water content and humectants that boost hydration. That said, a night oil comes in to seal your skin with moisture and provide an extra layer of TLC. You can think of a night oil as a safety net to ensure your skin gets nourishment.

When we consider face oils, it’s important to note that all formulations are not created equal. Some oils focus on specific concerns, including anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, and dryness. In addition, some oils cater to various skin types. Over the last few weeks, I’ve had the pleasure of incorporating Naturopathica’s Holy Basil & Bakuchiol Ageless Night Oil into my routine, and the transformation has been promising.

According to the brand, the oil features “plant-based retinol alternative bakuchiol (aka ‘gentle retinol’)” that helps “improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and brighten pigmentation.” After using the night oil, it’s safe to say that the brand is not giving us lip service with their claims. While I’ve been blessed not to have any wrinkles or fine lines yet, the oil, which immediately sinks into my skin, leaves me with a smooth yet firm feel that helps to keep pesky wrinkles at bay.

As for hyperpigmentation, the oil has helped to reduce the appearance of the dark areas on my face—primarily on my chin. In fact, I’ve noticed that I’m using less base makeup on my chin to cover imperfections.

Although some people prefer to apply oils with a jade roller or gua sha stone, your fingertips are one of the best tools. Taking the time to massage the night oil on my face has served as a de-stressor, which I look forward to after a long day, along with reducing the look of puffiness. I used to be one of those who swore off oils in my regimen. After seeing the benefits of using a balanced night oil, improving my self-care regimen, and boosting my confidence, Naturopathica’s offering has earned a permanent place in my routine.