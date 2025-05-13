Product Of The Week: Mielle Kalahari Melon & Aloe Vera Oil

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Believe it or not, I haven’t been much of a hair oil girl over the years. This is mostly because I’ve found that they often weigh down my hair too much or leave it feeling greasy. But, after trying out Mielle’s Kalahari Melon & Aloe Deep Hydration Leave-In Conditioner, and completely finishing it in a couple of weeks thanks to it being super moisturizing and having an easy-to-use spray bottle, I thought why not give the Deep Hydration Weightless Oil from the same line a try, too.

I thought testing out the oil on my freshly braided hair, by Kathy Clarke Louis at the Hair By Susy salon, ahead of working the Black Hair Reimagined Hair Show red carpet, would be the perfect time. I brought the oil with me to add sheen and moisture to my half curly, half cornrowed style.

And the oil did just the trick: the curls that once felt a little dry and brittle were left feeling soft, hydrated, and looking lustrous. It makes sense as the hero ingredients, Kalahari melon and aloe vera, which sit alongside jojoba, castor, and watermelon seed oil, are ultra-nourishing.

Aside from this, I also applied the product to my scalp which soothed it post cornrows. And not to mention the scent, which completely canceled out the plastic-like aroma that often accompanies kanekalon hair. Instead, it was replaced by a pleasantly sweet fragrance that had people asking me what I was wearing all night.

Safe to say, I’m looking forward to trying this out on my natural hair once I remove this protective style later on this week, too!