Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can't live without.

At a time where moments feel fleeting and swept up in the current of our busy lives, I’ve finally found a fragrance that reminds me to stand still. As we feel the collective push to go offline, unplug from doom scrolling, and return to a more analog life, the LORE Sublimity eau de parfum bottles up what it means to be perpetually present.

LORE, a fragrance line launched just a few months ago, is already four scents (and stories) deep. There’s “Somewhere but nowhere,” a spiced creamy wood that’s an ode to a morning ritual we all know too well: an Americana. Then, there’s the candied floral milk of “Lovely and a little twisted” who’s aroma tells the story of dreamy impossibilities. And, of course, “Disfruta,” the smoky cocktail citrus that calls out the in-existence of time (because it’s always 12 o’clock somewhere).

While each fragrance smells like a kaleidoscopic view on our shared humanity, my personal favorite is “Sublimity,” a sheer solar musk that smells like warm skin. “Did you know inside a wave time stands still?” the fragrance asks. Like all the other LORE fragrances, this one was developed by perfumer Jérôme Epinette, who takes us through a sea of ylang ylang, coconut nectar, and sandalwood.

On my skin, it smells clean, laundered, and subtle. It embodies the clean slate a new year brings, full of possibilities, yet rooted in the only moment that will ever truly exist: the present. It’s a gentle reminder of the beautiful inescapability of the now (so, it’s best to just sit back and take a deep, fragrance-filled breath).

The aromatic melange smells even better knowing the ingredients are sustainably sourced since they’re all vetted in partnership with conservation ecologists. There’s 9 million species who we share Earth with, but one million of them are now at risk of extinction, according to the UN. So, with every fragrance, the profits help fund species preservation in biodiversity hotspots, starting with the National Tropical Botanical Garden and wealth ingenuity in Kaua’i.

Housed in a fluidly-lined glass bottle with a logo-etched aluminum cap (which doubles as a candle holder), the fragrance bends ergonomically to the wearer both on skin and in my hands. It’s the one fragrance I know I won’t be able to put down this year.