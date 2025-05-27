Product Of The Week: KNC Beauty Leaf Eye Mask

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week cuts through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

If you’ve ever looked in the mirror the morning after a sleepless night and thought, ‘why do I look like I just fought a bear?’—same. As someone who juggles deadlines, social events, and the occasional doom scroll until 1 a.m., my under-eyes are often the first to snitch. Puffy. Dry. Dull. And let’s not even talk about the dark circles. Enter: KNC Beauty’s Leaf Eye Mask—the leafy little miracle I didn’t know I needed.

Shaped like little green leaves (because why not be cute and moisturized?), these masks are packed with cucumber to de-puff, cactus extract to hydrate, and green tea leaf to calm all the nonsense happening under my eyes. It’s the kind of refreshing, cooling feeling that makes you forget you were up until 2 a.m.

The moment I placed them under my eyes, my face thanked me. The cool, gel-like texture feels refreshing right out the pack, and unlike other eye masks I’ve tried, these don’t slip and slide around. The leaf design? A vibe. Stylish enough for a cute selfie, but serious enough to get the job done.

They stay put, don’t slide around, and after 15 minutes I legit look like I slept eight hours and drank a green juice—neither of which is true, but that’s between me and my skincare shelf. After 15-20 minutes, my eyes look visibly more awake, the puffiness is down, and my skin feels smooth and soft to the touch. And, as a man who takes pride in smelling good, dressing well, and keeping a solid skincare routine, I love that KNC’s products are playful but effective—no fluff, no fuss, just results.

Would I recommend them? Absolutely. Whether you’re prepping for a big event, recovering from a long flight, or just want to treat yourself after a rough week, this little leaf mask does the work. And if anyone tells you eye masks are “just for women,” kindly hand them a pack—and thank me later.