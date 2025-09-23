Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

I think we are all too familiar with the perils of finding an SPF formula that doesn’t leave a white cast, works with your skin type, and wears beautifully on its own or with makeup. It might sound like a lot but it’s really not that much to ask for and the lack of suitable options can be the crux that keeps many from committing to much needed sun protection.

With a mission to address the most overlooked skin concerns in the industry, Hyper Skin has made targeting hyperpigmentation their hyper-focus. Melanin-rich often means hyperpigmentation-prone, but keeping dark marks at bay doesn’t have to be a struggle. Nourishing, protecting, and brightening, their Hyper Daily Invisible for All SPF 50 Sun Drops made me fall in love at first drop and after a year of near daily use, I can attest that it has not only prevented dark marks but also given my skin an ethereal glow.

It was a crisp early autumn day last October when I was invited to the Cafe Hyper launch of their new sunscreen. I was already in love with their brightening cleanser, so I was intrigued to say the least about the expansion to their line. Coffee, mingling, and a meet and greet with the founder Desiree Verdejo were the perfect way to spend my morning. I sampled the new product and subsequently put it up to the test with a full day of galavanting through the city.

As a sun protection devotee since I was an early teen, I know the importance of solidifying all the hard work put into your routine with adequate SPF. Truly, skimping on this step will render everything else futile. Over the years, I have tried countless formulas and was often left only partially satisfied. Whether it was the dreaded white cast or a skin sensitizing formula, American sunscreens have largely under performed compared to our international counterparts with more advanced regulations on sun protectant ingredients. Still, I had been loyal to the same sunscreen for over 5 years, so much so that I rarely if ever gave a new product more than a one to two time trial because nothing compared. That is until I tried the Hyper Skin Hyper Daily Invisible for All SPF 50 Sun Drops.

The fluid-like, serum texture melts into the skin beautifully, doubling as a lightweight moisturizer and primer for makeup. With aloe, cactus extract, and agave, it plumps the skin with long-lasting hydration without feeling heavy, and is easy to reapply without the worry of looking greasy. Whereas many chemical sunscreens can leave the skin irritated, this formula is gentle enough for sensitive skin. Its patented brightening ingredient works to diminish hyperpigmentation while it protects the skin from further sun damage.

The finish looks and feels like a feather weight glaze on the skin. There’s no stickiness or oiliness like some traditional sunscreens, but it forms what feels like a protective moisture barrier on the skin that seals in the hydration. Most days I like to stay makeup free (I find my skin appreciates the downtime) but when I do wear makeup, it’s the perfect primer. Especially under the eyes, my concealer melts into the skin without creasing. I’ve noticed that some concealer formulas will separate and look patchy with certain sunscreens but over the past year I have tested a plethora of formulas from water to silicone to oil-based and they all blend well.

Even after numerous reapplications, which I know we should all try our best to do but often forgo, it’s never caused a breakout or irritation to the skin but absorbs flawlessly. I know two finger lengths is the general recommendation for SPF application but I always apply more because, when it comes to sun protection, more is actually better.

It’s actually so good I have to keep one in my vanity, one in my purse, and a backup in my beauty closet because I refuse to go without it. Now, all I want is for them to create a bigger size so I can use it all over my body.