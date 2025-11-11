Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

It’s officially that time of year when your skin starts acting up. One minute you’re glowing, the next your face feels tight, dry, and irritated. But there’s a new skincare staple that’s bringing much-needed hydration back to the forefront—and it’s doing it without clogging pores or overwhelming your routine.

A few weeks ago, at CultureCon, I discovered In Real LifeTimeless Hydrating Dew Gel-Cream. The formula is super lightweight, absorbs into your skin instantly, and leaves behind a plump, dewy finish that makes your face look (and feel) like it just got a glass of water. You know that post-facial glow that feels expensive? That’s the vibe.

But this product isn’t just about instant gratification. It’s packed with ingredients like baobab extract, bakuchiol,and willow bark, magnesium, zinc, and copper to make sure your skin look rested, hydrated, and balanced.

One of the best things about Timeless is how versatile it is. Oily skin? It hydrates without feeling greasy. Dry skin? It layers beautifully under thicker creams. Combination? It adapts. And since it’s fragrance-free, it won’t compete with your other skincare or trigger sensitivity. You can use it day or night—just apply a pearl-sized amount on damp skin and go. It also plays well with makeup, making it a great primer for days when you want that no-makeup makeup look. Another plus? There’s a refill option available, which cuts down on plastic waste and makes it a little easier to feel good about repurchasing once your jar runs low.

Whether your skin is thirsty from weather changes, travel, or just too many nights out, this gel-cream delivers the hydration your face deserves—without the fuss.

And yes, your glow will thank you.