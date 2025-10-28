Product Of The Week: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-Sensitive Lash Enhancing Serum

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

I have always struggled with my eyelashes. Dozens of times I have received compliments on my eyes, but they were always followed with, “Your lashes are there, you just need to pull them out.” For decades, lashes have been a part of Black women’s culture and beauty. From cat eyes to full and thick extensions, lashes served as a form of expression and extension of our natural beauty.

Lash enhancements have seen an uptick within the past decade. According to a 2024 study conducted by Luxe Cosmetics, the lash extension market size was valued at 1.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.31 billion by 2028. While there are many ways to enhance lashes, including synthetic and mink, I’ve always preferred a natural method due to my eyelid sensitivity.

Lashes have always been a popular but tricky beauty asset to achieve. I tried lash extensions, but experienced too much fallout. Plus, as a busy New Yorker, it’s hard to find 3+ hours to dedicate to getting the service. I turned to the famed mascaras that advertised thicker, fuller lashes within one use, but I was simply met with disappointment. The products would clump my lashes together and give a sticky feeling, not ideal for the lengthened look I was aiming for.

I thought my struggles would never end until I found the Grande Cosmetics Grande-LASH Sensitive Peptide Lash Enhancing Serum. Many serums on the market claim to have a lengthening and thickening effect, and promote lash growth; however, I found some of the chemicals to be too harsh for my lash line. Grande Cosmetics has been a staple in the lash industry, backed by science, experts, and real results.

So when I heard of their newest launch being designed specifically for sensitive lashes, I knew I had to try it. It was formulated free of typical eye irritants, including parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, and contained less than one percent synthetic fragrance. It is also vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. The serum promotes thicker, longer-looking lashes and less lash fall-out. At the same time, the gentle formula, powered by LashCatalyst™ Peptide Complex, botanicals, and vitamins (prostaglandin-free), creates an ideal base for sensitive skin.

Upon first use, I was pleasantly surprised by how thin and easy the applicator was. It was similar to an eyeliner pen and held just the right amount of product without leaking or causing a mess. Upon applying to my lash line, I immediately felt a cooling sensation. The formula was comfortable and didn’t irritate my skin or leave any residue. It did take a few blinks for the product to dry down, but after that, I was able to continue about my day.

After about two weeks of use, I noticed less fallout of my lashes. Whether I was wearing mascara or rubbing my eyes, my lashes stayed in place and didn’t feel irritated. Three weeks in, I started to notice growth. Thicker, fuller black lashes began peeking out from my eyelids, while my existing lashes started to look fuller.

I was able to layer on other products (eyeshadow primer, mascara, etc.) after letting the serum dry without any issue or tampering without makeup, which easily made it a staple in my cosmetic bag. Most importantly, my lashes looked natural and did not require extensions to bring out their natural beauty.

There are a plethora of ways to enhance lashes, including blepharoplasty (eyelash surgery), but I will always opt for Grande Cosmetics lash serum. It offers the same results in the comfort of your own home and through non-invasive and non-intense procedures. Those with sensitive skin can achieve real results, all while enhancing and embracing the natural beauty that already exists.