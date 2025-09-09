Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

If you’ve got oily skin, you already know the struggle: finding a moisturizer that gives glow without turning your face into a grease trap by 3 p.m. Enter Glowissima’s Ultimate Radiance Face Cream—a lightweight hydrator that gives skin the nourishment it craves while keeping shine in check.

Brand co-founders beauty chemist Dana Hill-Robinson and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey built Glowissima with melanin-rich skin in mind. And this radiance cream is proof. It’s packed with skin-loving botanicals—like jojoba and argan oils to balance sebum, hyaluronic acid for lightweight hydration, and brightening all-stars like licorice root and Kakadu plum—to help you fade dark spots without irritation.

The radiance cream melts into my skin like it belongs there—no pilling, no sticky residue, and definitely no clogged pores. Even on humid days, it holds up. After using it morning and night for a week, my T-zone stayed smooth and post-acne marks looked a little more muted.

What makes this cream a game-changer for my oily skin is the balance it brings. It gives me that healthy, lit-from-within glow without relying on harsh acids or overdoing exfoliation. And trust me, I’ve had my moments of doing the most—layering too many products and ending up with irritation. This formula? It’s the reset my skin didn’t just want, but needed.