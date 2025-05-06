Product Of The Week: Glow Recipe Niacinimide Dewy Flush

Composite by India Espy-Jones

First thing’s first: It’s a flush, not blush. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush brings the color to your complexion while aiding the skin, because it is first and foremost, a skincare product.

Glow Recipe is known for its fruit-derived skincare products packed with antioxidants and other key ingredients aimed at yielding hydrating and illuminating results. Their Watermelon Glow Niacinimide Dew Drops put the brand on every beauty feed’s radar for their ability to add a plump, bouncy foundation for makeup. With a focus on all things glow, their new flush product, a pigmented facial serum which also helps to brighten skin, felt appropriate.

The flush comes in two shades: Watermelon Flush, a lighter pink tone, and Berry Flush, a deeper, plum-like shade. The scent for each shade is fruity, corresponding with the shade name. It is noticeable, but not overpowering.

The packaging is similar to its other dew drop product with a rounded, pink-hued bottle and cylindrical neck. The applicator wand comes with a soft, brush tip, similar to liquid blush applicators. I find it easy to pop in my purse or work bag for on-the-go reapplication, and the wand provides convenient application to buff out with your finger tips for a naturally flushed finish.

@monetmcmichael part 2 rapid makeup review!!! 👀 too many new products i had to try out a full face – giveaway winner announced tomorrow on IG story 🤞🏽💕 ♬ original sound – monet mcmichael 🤍

Now I adore a full face beat, but some days I don’t have the effort to execute. On a usual workday, I also opt for a modified, simpler version of my full makeup routine for my everyday wear. This typically includes eyebrows, concealer, and blush. I was interested to try Glow Recipe’s new pigmented serum, to see if it could be an addition to my skincare routine, whether as a buildable product for my blush or as a solitary step on the days I let my skin breathe.

I received both shades in early March, and have tested them out several times since. The flush offers an actual “no-makeup” look, providing some rosy color to the cheeks, glow from the hydration, and it’s lightweight enough that I don’t have to worry about the product seeping into and clogging my pores all day. In fact, as a hydrating serum, having it seep into my skin is the point. Similar to its dew drop counterpart, the flush consists of niacinimide, watermelon extract, and centella asiatica for their brightening and calming properties.

I recently went for an early-morning hike wherein an extra few minutes of sleep felt more valuable than applying makeup that would have sweat off. Still, I wanted to add something after my skin care routine that would give my face a bit more color and make me look slightly more awake than I felt. After applying to the high points of my cheeks and lightly in my under eye area, it appeared to brighten and awaken my face subtly, for a soft hydrated glow.

All this in mind, the flush is worth adding to your rotation whether you build upon it with makeup or use it on its own. While the Watermelon Flush shade offers a nice subtle pink tint, I would recommend the Berry Flush shade for more melanated skin tones, as it shows up better across the board.