Product Of The Week: Ghost Democracy Lightweight Moisturizer

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Once the fall weather ushers in, it’s time to consider swapping out the products in your skincare routine. Since cooler temperatures automatically make dry skin a factor, giving your canvas extra love in the hydration department is paramount—no matter your skin type.

As someone with normal skin, I make it a point to balance gentle and nourishing skincare products to keep my skin in mint condition. However, I’ve experienced trial and error in finding the right moisturizer. Heavy moisturizer formulas give my skin milia (small white pimples), and super-lightweight options leave my skin feeling parched.

After testing several offerings that promised to support my skin barrier, I became smitten with Ghost Democracy’s Clean Lightweight Daily Face Moisturizer. Boasting an oil-free formula, this product prioritizes intense hydration sans the greasy and sticky feel. Known for its standout skin-loving ingredients, including probiotics, this moisturizer helps to maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms on your skin.

Oat seed extract and niacinamide (vitamin B3) are other notable ingredients that reduce redness and calm and strengthen your skin. In addition, the moisturizer contains panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture molecules for soft and supple skin and improved elasticity.

Upon opening the moisturizer, it appeared to have a slightly thick and creamy consistency. However, once I scooped a dime-sized amount of product into my palms, it felt more like a milky, lightweight lotion.

As expected, the moisturizer immediately absorbed into my skin, leaving my canvas with a baby-soft feel and dewy finish. I appreciated my skin feeling balanced and refreshed.

Priced at $30, this moisturizer is a reasonable pick for all skin types. It’s a clean beauty find that’s effective and accessible. Plus, its 1.7 oz size is TSA-friendly. The days of spending top-dollar for a high-performance beauty product are over!