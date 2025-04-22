Product Of The Week: Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder

Composite by India Espy-Jones

We all have that one beauty product with which we have a complicated relationship. For some of us, it’s foundation; for others, it’s concealer. Either way, it’s all about finding the right one and never letting go.

At least that’s what my complicated relationship with setting powder has taught me. I’ve always been a clean makeup girl; setting powders have always gotten in the way. My mistake has been assuming that “all” setting powders are complicated when I just hadn’t found the “one.”

My issue with setting powders was that they felt drying and looked cakey on my skin. I have fairly dry skin and adding a powder to set always became a recipe for disaster. I tried plenty of setting powders, but most gave me similar results. Eventually, I questioned if I was meant to set powder at all. Suppose there was a world where I could walk out in a full face of makeup and not have to suffer the consequences of opting out of setting powder.

When I was about to give up, I heard about the Instant Setting Blotting Powder by Fenty Beauty. Better known as the “Invisimatte,” the product is rumored to be a softer approach to setting the face without becoming overpowering.

Although my skin is drier, its light approach to setting makeup intrigued me to give it a shot. The brand’s claims of no flashback or cakiness also caught my eye. There are tons of forbidden photos of me with flashbacks from the past of setting powders gone wrong. It’s a trip down memory lane no makeup enthusiasts want to visit.

Before putting the powder to the test, I did my makeup as usual. Starting with concealer to spot treat and coat the under eye, followed by blush and bronzer to put life back into he face. I grabbed the blotting powder before I completed my routine with a setting spray. Starting with the under eye, I gently set them and followed up with setting my forehead. My t-zone can get oily throughout the day, so setting those areas is crucial to my routine.

The instant-setting blotting powder looked invisible, and I questioned if I had put enough product. I’m used to being hit with an instant powder boost upon application or feeling somewhat drier. Instead, the results were more comfortable than I was used to. Instead of going in with a second round, I decided to trust the process. I carried on with my day as usual and, at some point, forgot I had put on setting powder altogether. Eventually I made my way to check on how my makeup was doing and surprisingly things were better than expected.

I had some dewiness on my forehead, but nothing too out of the ordinary. The blotting powder sat comfortably on my skin without becoming overbearing. My skin felt comfortable, and the setting powder was balanced with my natural oils. Not making it necessary for touch ups. This may be different for those who have generally oily or combination skin. However, as someone with dry skin, things were well in place without feeling dried out. This is because the product is built with a natural matte finish, making it a softer approach to setting makeup.

Beyond the powder’s skills for setting makeup flawlessly, I also enjoyed how compact it was. The product fits comfortably in my mini purses. This made it easy for me to carry throughout the day. I also enjoyed the sponge that comes with it. However, I’d love to see it come in a triangle shape. This would have made it easier to set the undereye area without bleeding the product to other parts of the face. Overall, I approve this for all dry skin baddies trying to put their makeup to perfection.