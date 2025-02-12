Product Of The Week: Fenty Beauty Hydra Skin Tinted Moisturizer

Composite by India Espy-Jones

As we grow older, things naturally change. For many of us, it’s who we choose to surround ourselves with. For others, it’s our beauty routine. While having a full beat was fun in my twenties, in my thirties, I’m learning to embrace my natural features and appreciate them for what they are—perfectly imperfect. With that, comes a more minimal approach to makeup.

Through this transition, I’ve been enjoying trying different skin tints as they allow your natural features to shine through. Although plenty are on the market, I’ve been searching for a product with the best daily results. Just like foundations, not all skin tints are created equal. Despite the minimalism, some can still be cakey. Meanwhile, others are difficult to blend with other products. It’s been a challenging search, to say the least—but I’m glad I didn’t give up.

Fenty Beauty is a well-respected brand that has been held in high regard in my beauty cabinet. Their blushes keep me peachy, their bronzer blesses me with warmth, and their glosses can make a smile last a lifetime. However, their Fenty Beauty Pro Filter Matte Foundation didn’t quite work for me. As someone with dry skin, I found the product to be a bit uncomfortable for my needs. I also appreciate a dewy finish all year round as it makes my skin feel more at ease. That said, when their Hydra Vizor Huez SPF 30 Refillable Tinted Moisturizer came on the market, I figured this would be my second chance at finding Fenty complexion products that work for me.

Beyond having SPF and being filled with hydrating ingredients, the product is also said to “Boost skin elasticity and fade dark spots.” I found this fact to be intriguing since this is typically found in skincare products. If anything, skin tints and moisturizers usually hide dark spots and give us a Botox-like feel without the cost.

This led me to look at the ingredients. I discovered the skin tint has niacinamide (vitamin B3), which helps reduce dark spots. In addition to this, the skin tint is rich in antioxidants and hyaluronic acid—aiding in overall health and hydration of the skin.

I began by giving the skin tint a good shake—a necessary step with hydrating products if you want to avoid any mess. Unlike foundation, I enjoy applying skin tints to my fingertips. The warmth from my fingers allows the product to melt directly into my skin—ensuring a natural finish. It took no time for the product to blend, and gave, as I like to call it, a “filtered skin” effect.

As the day went on, so did the skin tint. I had to do a touch-up here and there. However, I decided to give the product grace since it isn’t a foundation. I did, however, love the product’s ability to be buildable. Adding a touch-up didn’t prevent my makeup from looking “skin-like” or compromise my glow. This made me feel more confident in the product as it can be hard to find a buildable “skin-like” finish product to carry throughout the day.

In addition to the skin tint being somewhat buildable, it helped with dark spots over a few weeks. During my monthly, I always get a pimple in the same place. This means just when I’m about to get rid of the dark spot, it appears again as if to say, “Did you miss me?” I believe the skin tint, along with vitamins and other skincare products, helped me lighten my dark spot over time.

This might not be my holy grail product, but I can see myself gravitating toward it when I just need quick, minimal coverage that I can depend on.