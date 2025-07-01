Product Of The Week: Eighth Day Regenerative Serum

Composite by India Espy-Jones

For most of my adult life, my skin has been on its best behavior. But every once in a while, a temper tantrum occurs, leaving behind inflamed, stressed-out skin. Normally, I have a contingency plan in place when these mini-crises occur but, recently, my typical emergency skincare routine wasn’t getting the job done. My skin still remained inflamed, plagued with zits and the dark spots they left behind. So, when a friend told me about a serum she’d started using that boosted her skin’s hydration levels, evened out her skin tone, and smoothed out her skin’s texture, I was all ears.

Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum is formulated with a high percentage of active ingredients designed to address specific skin issues or concerns. Unique to the brand, this serum features a patent-pending skincare technology that consists of 24 bioidentical peptides, amino acids, and growth factors that stimulate the skin’s ability to renew, restore, and regenerate. And because of its thin consistency, the serum can easily penetrate the skin, allowing one to see results fairly quickly.

Other ingredients include Hyaluronic Acid which improves skin moisture and plumpness. Then, glycolic acid improves skin texture, increases collagen production, and reduces the appearance of pores. Niacinamide evens out skin tone, reduces inflammation, and decreases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The Nonapeptide-1 blocks melanin synthesis to target discoloration and hyperpigmentation. Manuka Honey promotes skin barrier healing, and Alpha Lipoic Acid is an antioxidant that protects the skin from damaging free radicals, reduces inflammation, improves skin tone and texture.

My skincare regimen is pretty simple, so it was easy to incorporate this new serum into my routine. In the morning and evening, after cleansing and toning my skin, I applied four drops of the serum onto my skin before layering on the rest of my routine.

The serum’s impact happened slowly, then all once. A few weeks after applying the serum consistently every A.M. and P.M., I noticed my skin’s temper tantrum had finally ceased. My skin looked smoother and my sebum production had finally calmed down. The serum had also gently exfoliated away dead skin cells without triggering a negative reaction. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly and plays well with other skincare products and makeup.

If you’re struggling with dark spots or congestion, I’d definitely recommend working Eighth Day’s Regenerative Serum into your routine. It’s safe to say that I’ve pretty much fallen in love with the formula—after several weeks of use, I can definitively say this serum has had a lasting effect on my skin’s tone and texture.