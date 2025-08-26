Composite by India Espy-Jones.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

It’s an Eadem girl summer. The facial mist and lip softening balms have already been in my summer beauty rotation, so it only felt right to also give the moisturizer a spin. Eadem’s Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer came into my rotation when I needed some balance, and it delivered all-climate approved nourishment.

I started using this product after a three-digit temperature weekend in Las Vegas. My skin was dry, sensitive to the sun, and in need of rejuvenation. Upon immediate use, I was relieved to experience that the fragrance-free product felt gentle enough on my sun-exposed skin, and still provided adequate hydration without causing irritation or feeling overly heavy. The consistency is light and breathable, true to its name, and ideal for oily and sensitive skin alike. It’s not too thick to the point where it would be uncomfortable in the summer heat, yet it’s not thin either, and provides a good layer of moisture that leaves the skin feeling bouncy and quenched.

Targeting skin barrier vitality above all, Cloud Cushion works to prevent the dullness that can occur from dehydration and improve brightness over time. Brightening properties are all the more ideal for the summer months when the heightened UV rays can increase the risk of hyperpigmentation. But, not all products are created equally. For those of us with melanated skin, reaching for brightening agents can cause hesitation, as some formulas do not keep our skin in mind and in turn can be harmful.

For this reason, Eadem’s Smart Melanin™ technology, consisting of a four-amino acid peptide and niacinamide formula, tested across all Fitzpatrick skin types, makes this brightening moisturizer a smart, safe option to even skin tone. Cloud Cushion is also packed with ceramides, plant derivatives like snow mushroom, chamomile, and black seed extract, which work to protect the skin barrier, soothe the skin, and provide deep-layer hydration all at once.

Coming from an African and Asian-owned brand, Cloud Cushion is designed with intention from formulation to application. A smooth, metal applicator accompanies the cylindrical container, labeled the “Fufu Spoon” inspired by co-founder Marie Kouadio’s upbringing in Côte d’Ivoire. Like the West African Dish fufu, both the moisturizer and its applicator are meant to provide nourishment to the body. Providing insightful cultural context plus application tips via an Instagram infographic, Eadem states, “Just as fufu is carefully portioned with strength and intention, this spoon brings that same care to every scoop of Cloud Cushion.”

As far as effective, science-backed, and culturally-conscious beauty goes, Eadem is stellar, as is their Cloud Cushion moisturizer. While priced on the higher side at $58, the quality of the product speaks for itself and would be a great addition to a brightening skin routine, year-round.