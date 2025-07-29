Product Of The Week: Dr. Barbara Sturm Ceramide Drops

Composite by India Espy-Jones

One thing you’ll never say about my melanin is that it gives ashy. However, I can admit that I have struggled with maintaining a luminous complexion hours after I’ve cleansed and moisturized at the top of the morning. You know, the kind of glow that looks like you’ve just had a 90-minute spa facial treatment, complete with a lymphatic drainage massage.

I’ve worked hard to curate a skincare lineup that will help me achieve my goal of healthy skin. Inside my beauty cabinet there are countless serums, eye creams, hydrating moisturizers, exfoliating pads, and enough bottles of sunscreen to last two seasons. Though I’ve learned slathering on fewer products that are formulated with effective ingredients will yield those “girl, you are absolutely glowing!” results. And Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Ceramide Drops Face Oil is the latest product to earn a spot in my simplified skincare routine.

This multitasking face oil is actually a blend of six different oils— argan, grape seed, jojoba, evening primrose, macadamia, and sweet almond— that work to deeply moisturize. Its vibrant orange hue comes courtesy of the powerful antioxidant astaxanthin, which is known for its ability to improve the look and feel of your skin. And, of course, there are the ceramides.

From what I remember studying human biology in high school, I know that ceramides naturally occur in the uppermost layer of our skin. Think of them as the “glue” that holds skin cells firm. Dr. Sturm explains that our ceramide levels decline as we age and this can lead to drier, thinner, and more sensitive skin, especially for those of us who are melanin-rich.

Ripping and running on fewer hours of sleep, consuming saltier foods, and getting older is largely to blame for my sometimes dull appearance. This is why Dr. Sturm strongly recommends using topical products that are rich in ceramides to strengthen and protect the skin barrier by locking in moisture and soothing irritation. “A key factor in preventing the inflammation that can trigger hyperpigmentation and sensitivity,” she tells ESSENCE.

When I first started testing out the Ceramide Drops Face Oil, I pressed it directly onto my freshly-cleansed face and neck using about three drops. There was an immediate brightness that it brought to my deeper complexion. It’s very reminiscent of the glow I get from smoothing shea butter onto damp skin after taking a shower. The lightweight formula also meant I didn’t have to wait long to then apply face cream and sunscreen. Though Dr. Sturm suggests waiting one to three minutes for the oil to fully absorb into the skin before moving on to SPF.

I eventually experimented with a different application method Dr. Sturm herself showed me how to use: Massaging on a mixture of a nickel-sized amount of her Glow Cream with two to three drops of the Ceramide Drops Face Oil. The combo of the moisturizer with its fine pearl pigments and the hydrating oil had me feeling real confident each time I’d catch my reflection in a window. An older gentleman who sat in front of me at a recent concert couldn’t believe it when I told him that I was almost 40 years old because he said “my skin looked too smooth.”

After over a month of consistently using this product, I absolutely believe that it’s worth giving it a go. My skin’s appearance is healthier, the texture is softer and plumper, and I’ve been able to maintain that spa-like radiance throughout the day. While using it with other Dr. Sturm products does boost its effectiveness, the Ceramide Drops Face Oil layers just as well with other brands. So if you’re going to treat yourself to one luxe skincare product, start here.