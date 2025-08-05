Product Of The Week: Dosso Beauty Organic Edge Control

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

Nothing adds a finishing touch to a hairstyle like slicked and swirled edges. Beloved by the community for framing the face and your hairstyle, the art form instantly elevates your look. That said, working with the short hairs along your hairline can be easier said than done, especially when you don’t have the right edge control formula.

The criteria for an edge control product are simple: it must be alcohol- and paraben-free, non-greasy, and have a strong, flake-free hold that lasts all day. Of course, extra points are given when you can adopt the less-is-more approach with product application. Edge controls should live up to their name, sans the worry of drying out your baby hairs.

As a natural with Type 4 hair, finding the right edge control formula has been challenging. Between dealing with the lack of hydration, product buildup, and my baby hairs reverting minutes after application in the heat, my edges have been through it. Not to mention, the stiff and crunchy appearance is enough to make you want to avoid edge control formulas at all costs.

After slicking and swooping my way through multiple edge control formulas, I’ve found myself going back to Dosso Beauty’s Organic Edge Control. Known for its alcohol-, sulfate, and paraben-free formula, this product features a mix of plant-based ingredients—jojoba oil and vitamin E—that nourish hair and promote healthier edges with every application. In addition, it provides the firm hold we love, sans the stiffness and damage to your hairline.

Upon first use, I appreciated that the formula didn’t feel greasy, slimy, or sticky. Starting with clean and dry hair, I applied a dime-sized amount of the product to my edges and used an edge brush to swoop my baby hairs to perfection. While sculpting my hair, I immediately noticed that the product instantly kept my short strands in place, making them easy to shape.

After completing the application, I wrapped an edge band along my hairline for 5-10 minutes to help the product set in. After removing the band, my baby hairs were pristine, and my hairstyle boasted a pretty and polished appearance. As my day went on, I didn’t need any touch-ups. Unlike other formulas, my edges held firm with no sign of flakes or residue, even on warmer days.

The Dosso Beauty Organic Edge Control is priced at $14, higher than most formulas, but it’s worth every penny. It’s all-natural, easy to work with, and lives up to its claim of keeping your tiny hairs stylishly in place. It’s time to trade in the sticky formulas for an option that understands the balance of hold and nourishment.