Product Of The Week: Doc & Glo Cooling Body Scrub

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week cuts through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

The weather may be heating up, but your skin doesn’t have to. That said, many of us are looking for ways to keep it cool, both internally, and on the surface. Insert: Doc & Glo the botanical–based, dermatologist-tested beauty brand. Spearheaded by pro-tennis athlete Sloane Stephens, the brand, perfect for those with active lifestyles, has specifically provided what may just be the go-to body scrub of the summer.

The innovative “Big Money Glo” Cooling Body Scrub works to exfoliate, hydrate, and soothe the skin through key ingredients. For one, pumice and bamboo offer a gentle, physical exfoliation. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin F are infused to provide deeper hydration and skin barrier protection. Then, the blend of botanical elements such as chamomile and ashwagandha look to calm and protect the skin from external environments. For those who may perspire a bit more, the scrub is formulated with the brand’s staple “deoplex complex,” which helps to neutralize body odor. Additionally, peppermint provides a literal “cooling” feeling to the skin’s surface, aiding in the overall experience.

As for my personal experience? Picture this: It is the first Sunday in June, and it is uncharacteristically humid for Los Angeles’ typically hot, but drier climate. I spent the day hosting a writers’ picnic at the park, and before the first guest arrived, my hair had quadrupled in size and makeup already sweat off. That said, I hopped right in the shower and used this scrub the moment I returned home.

That soothing cooling sensation was everything I needed after a long afternoon in the sun. And, I have to say, it was the highlight of my shower routine. The gentle exfoliation and hydrating ingredients left my skin feeling soft, smooth, and relaxed to finish off the day. The peppermint offers a pleasant and fresh scent, the physical exfoliants did not feel harsh or stripping, and the lightweight, almost gel-like consistency glides on and massages into the skin with ease. For the more active beauties, I can imagine the cooling sensation would also be an amazing addition to your wind down routine after a strenuous workout. Needless to say, adding this scrub to your “everything shower” rotation would only be a plus.