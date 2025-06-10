Product Of The Week: Design Essentials Honey Créme Moisturizer Retention Masque

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Hair day should count as arm day for all natural hair enthusiasts. We spend at least an hour (if we’re lucky) in the shower scrubbing our scalp, combing through our tangles, and doing a second set just in case we didn’t get it all the first time. When we get out of the shower, our arms scream for recovery. That’s why we must be selective about our products so we don’t have to work extra hard. The livelihood of our arms literally depends on it.

I’ve had my fair share of products that promised the most and did the least. From moisturizing my hair and making it easier to detangle, to growing it faster than I can imagine. Each time, I fall head-first, believing this hair product will solve all my problems. The reality is, there’s no perfect hair product, but there are ingredients that make it close. I was intrigued when I learned about Design Essentials Honey Créme Moisturizer Retention Masque. Their main ingredient, honey, is an ingredient I am far too familiar with.

Honey has incredible benefits for hair, skin, and overall health. It is filled with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, perfect for improving scalp health. Honey can also soothe those struggling with dry scalps or skin diseases such as eczema. This ingredient is praised for its moisturizing properties, leading to positive outcomes such as hair growth or improved shine. In other words, if any hair ingredient is going to get the job done, it’s this one.

In addition to honey, sunflower seed oil is a prominent ingredient in the deep conditioner. It’s a great source of extra antioxidants and vitamins that promote scalp health. This ingredient is good when you need a boost for hair growth or want to improve blood circulation. I imagined this ingredient to be perfect for those who struggle with dry scalps and, as a result, have experienced hair loss.

With all of the benefits of this product in mind, my expectations were high. I spent the next wash day scrubbing my scalp thoroughly and preparing it for the hair masque. As the mask touched my finger, I immediately noticed the texture. As a natural, thick masks are essential to me. My hair can be tough, and I need a hair treatment that’s thick enough to get through my strands. This masque was potent, but even better, the smell was amazing. The scent of pure honey took over my shower, and I couldn’t have been happier.

The thickness of the product allowed for a pleasant detangling experience. I was able to comb through my tresses with ease. A moisture-packed product allowed me to be gentle in detangling, which I appreciated. The last few shower sessions have been a battle. I’d heavily rely on the steam to penetrate through my strands. This usually took up most of my time in the shower; however, using a deep conditioner with soothing ingredients yielded different results.

The product deeply moisturized my hair, but as for growth? Well, that naturally takes time. I could attribute the hair mask to the growth I’ve been receiving, but hair growth results from multiple habits. I eat healthy, drink loads of water, work out, massage my scalp, and stay far away from tight styles. One hair product isn’t going to grow your hair if you’re not doing a combination of these things, but this one can definitely aid the process. Always remember that real hair care starts from within.