Why I Can't Stop Using This In-Shower Body Oil

To know me is to know that I’m obsessed with body care products, especially body oils. My collection spans seasons and occasions, from lightweight dry sprays to traditional formulas. When CYKLAR sent me their new In-Shower Body Oil, I was equal parts confused and intrigued.

The concept messed with my brain initially. Was it a body wash? Could you actually use it in the shower? According to CYKLAR’s website, the application is simple: after showering, apply the balm to wet skin, massage thoroughly and towel dry as usual.

I tested it using their cult-loved “Vanilla Verve” scent, following the instructions very closely. The vanilla scent created such a luxe sensory experience and that alone is worth marveling over. My skin immediately felt hydrated and moisturized, but that’s all thanks to the multi-lipid complex formulated in the balm, which reinforces the skin barrier and coconut seed butter that locks in moisture.

I tested two ways by first incorporating it into my existing routine—layering it with liquid body oil and finishing with body butter or body cream and then with a single moisturizer. However, I discovered that the In-Shower balm followed by my moisturizer of choice gives the same hydration and glow with less steps.

My only callout is the packaging. The squeeze-tube format makes me use too much product, causing me to run through it very quickly. (Though that’s actually because it’s really that good). In my professional opinion, refillable packaging would be most ideal for sustainability and practicality, but this low hanging fruit for right now.

But, there’s something to be said about how CYKLAR has become one of my favorite body care brands because they understand their audience. This In-Shower body balm is a sheer representation of what happens when brands truly listen—they create products that everyone will use, talk about and love.

Take my word for it.