Product Of The Week: Ceremonia Perfume Mist De Guava For Hair & Body

When I first heard about Ceremonia’s latest drop, Perfume Mist de Guava, I knew I had to get my hands on it. As a beauty lover and fragrance girl, I’m always looking for products that not only smell amazing but also elevate my routine in a meaningful way. And let me tell you—this mist does not disappoint.

From the first spritz, I was hooked. The juicy mix of guava, lemon zest, and peach instantly gave me that “just stepped off the plane in the Caribbean” vibe. It’s sweet but fresh, warm but light—literally the perfect balance. But what really makes this mist a game-changer is its alcohol-free formula. Unlike traditional perfumes that can dry out your hair, this mist actually nourishes hair, and protects strands from pollution, while adding the prettiest sun-kissed shimmer.

What I love most about the mist is how versatile it is. I spray it in my hair, on my skin, and even on my clothes for that all-day freshness. The glow it leaves on my skin? Chef’s kiss. I even use it lightly in my hair after styling with heat, and it doesn’t revert my curls! Plus, the travel-size option means I can keep it in my bag for a quick refresh anytime, anywhere.

It’s giving luxury, it’s giving effortless beauty, it’s giving tropical getaway in a bottle. If you’re looking for a fragrance that makes you feel like that girl—hydrated, glowing, and smelling like vacation—Perfume Mist de Guava is it.