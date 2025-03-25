Product Of The Week: Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops

Composite by India Espy-Jones

“Too much and not the mood,” Virginia Woolf’s famous quote about the perils of creative fatigue curiously reflects the collective consensus when it comes to celebrity beauty brands. They’re everywhere, clogging the pipes of an already congested beauty ecosystem. So when we find a celebrity-spawned beauty brand that delivers actionable results toward one of the biggest coiffure conundrums Black women face, thinning edges, the masses notice.

Cécred, the highly celebrated, science-backed brainchild of Beyoncé, contains a cornucopia of products designed to promote hair growth, nourish hair follicles and strengthen strands. The Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops are the latest product addition to Cécred’s hard-hitting lineup of products geared to give us the THIQUE hair of our dreams. I’m very used to Beyoncé snatching my edges, but this commitment to restoring them is a welcomed change of pace.

Now, as a protective style warrior myself, a set of knotless braids hates to see me coming. As convenient as these styles are, though, I must be frank: They are wreaking absolute havoc on my edges. I have naturally thick, type 4 hair, and while that can be a benefit in many ways, the density of my hair seems to make my sparse edges stand out even more. Much like a culinary garnish finishes off a meal, edges tie together a finished hair look. And similar to parsley or decorative herbs, our edges are also often the first to go.

I was already a big fan of the Cécred hair care lineup prior to trying the edge drops, but I am inherently wary of putting any oil-adjacent product near the perimeter of my head. This is due to the fact that it typically drips down my face—a visible mockery of my quest for fuller edges.

But Cécred’s edge drops aren’t an oil and have a lighter consistency than other edge drops on the market, which makes me feel a lot better. Beyond its light formulation, I was also a big fan of the science-backed ingredients. Because, let’s be real, magic potions promising fuller, thicker hair are one of the biggest scams in the beauty industry, so I’m always skeptical of any product that claims to “grow” hair.

But Cécred’s drops have the science to back up these big hair-boosting claims. Take Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3, for instance, which strengthens the structures around the hair follicles. Meanwhile, fermented rice reduces shedding, and biotin aids keratin reproduction

The drops have quickly become a part of my everyday routine, and I have noticed that my edges look less scarce. Plus, it has that same oud-y scent that made me fall in love with the Cécred line back in 2024.