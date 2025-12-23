Product Of The Week: Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

If you ask me, a solid moisturizer should check three key boxes: non-greasy, lightweight, and provide lasting nourishment. These formulas not only play well with makeup, but you can also feel assured knowing that your skin is protected around the clock, especially when temperatures take a dive. Not to mention, a formula that can give your skin a lit-from-within glow serves as a win for your canvas, making you feel like that girl. Enter: Buttah Skin’s CocoShea Revitalizing Cream—the moisturizer that has become a staple in my routine.

Featuring a blend of cocoa and shea butter to moisturize, hyaluronic acid to minimize fine lines and wrinkles, and sunflower seed oil to promote radiant skin, this moisturizer gives skin proper TLC in seconds. It almost feels like your skin is parched, and the product serves as a nourishing refreshment.

Aside from its skin-loving ingredients, one of the best things about the moisturizer is how fast it absorbs into your skin. That said, the fear of pilling or an oily-looking canvas is non-existent. Best of all, this product instantly soothes and improves the skin’s texture and tone.

After applying the moisturizer, my skin was pleased. The creamy offering immediately replenished my skin’s barrier with moisture, as opposed to taking some time to sink in. My skin boasted a refreshed and balanced appearance with a radiant glow. After an hour post-application, the slight fine lines at the corner of my eyes were gone, my face looked visibly plump, and my skin looked soft and supple.

As someone who is picky when it comes to skincare products (especially moisturizers), I would recommend trying this offering. It’s perfect for providing your skin with a burst of moisture and a radiant glow that lasts. Plus, its plant-based ingredients work wonders to transform your complexion over time. In other words, you can prepare yourself to receive endless compliments.