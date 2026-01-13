Ayesha Curry’s Lip Treatment Has Been Keeping My Lips Hydrated All Winter Long

Composite by India Espy-Jones

During the winter, I’m always more precious about how I take care of my skin and what I put on it. After all, ‘tis the season of dryness, cracked skin, and split lips. And, not to mention the occasional eczema flair ups…nothing too sexy about it at all.

But, there are a few products in my arsenal that not only are great in terms of functionality, but also get me excited to use them because of the enticing scents. In the lip category, specifically, one of those products is Sweet July Skin’s Lip Treatment. Created by Ayesha Curry, these Lip Treatments come in four different flavors: Guava Jelly, Lychee Jelly, Essential, and their newest, Rum Cake—with Guava Jelly being my personal favorite.

Aside from the mesmerizing scents and cute packaging that makes me want to reach for it every time, it’s jam packed with hydrating ingredients. Squalene, hyaluronic acid, antioxidant fruit oils, and the brand’s patented Maxi-Lip Peptide keep my lips feeling smooth and nourished all winter long.

On days I wear makeup, I love pairing my Lip Treatment with a brown lip liner when I want a juicier pout—or even to elevate a bare faced look that accompanies a touch of mascara. For the lipstick lovers, I’m also sure this treatment would sit well as a hydrating prep step before applying your favorite shade.

All in all, sitting at $20, this hydrating Lip Treatment gives you bang for your buck. I’m looking forward to this product not only carrying me through the grueling winter months—but also as the seasons change into spring, summer, and beyond.