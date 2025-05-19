Design by India Espy-Jones.

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

I have no qualms with admitting that I keep a rattail comb handy when rocking protective styles. The feeling of using the pointed end of the tool to scratch my itchy scalp is unmatched. It provides instant relief and eliminates the risk of disturbing the style with my nails. Not to mention, I can avoid head patting, which often leads to a headache.

Although I love a good rattail comb, I’d be remiss not to mention its adverse effects on the hair and scalp—from further irritating the scalp to potentially damaging hair follicles. That said, while the tool is accessible, it’s paramount to utilize another method to beat the itch. After all, hair and scalp health should always come first. Insert: Aunt Jackie’s Dry Clean! No Rinse Scalp Refresh.

Protective styles don’t typically play well with a standard wash routine. Between not having full access to your scalp and ruining the look of your style, some folks prefer to skip cleansing altogether. However, Aunt Jackie’s offering has flipped the script, making scalp maintenance feel like a breeze.

“This revolutionary scalp refresher allows you to skip washing your hair while providing essential moisture,” Mika Smith—board-certified master cosmetologist, cosmetology educator, and senior educator for Aunt Jackie’s—exclusively tells ESSENCE. “It helps maintain the parts in your hair and prevents frizz, so you can keep your hairstyle fresh between washes.”

In the past, I’ve used scalp treatments to no avail. My hair was still itchy, I’ve had to tackle product build-up, and my hair felt dry after use. So, as a longtime fan of the brand, I had high expectations for the product.



After a day of periodically pausing work to tend to my itchy scalp, I put the No Rinse Scalp Refresh to the test. Starting at the back, I parted a small section of my hair and used a hair clip to secure the rest. I applied the product directly to my scalp and gently massaged it. I continued working from the back to the front of my crown and used a scalp soother comb to assist with massaging the product on my scalp.

Throughout the application process, I immediately felt an amazing tingling sensation that helped soothe the itching. I appreciated that my scalp felt moisturized, and I didn’t feel the urge to apply a leave-in conditioner and hair oil. The scalp refresh also boasts a fresh, minty scent that lingers. Best of all, the application process was quick and seamless, which is perfect for days when I’m running low on time.