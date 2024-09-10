Product Of The Week: Alo Oil Diffuser

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Beauty routines provide a crucial time to pour into our cups. Whether you’re getting ready to start or end the day with grace, self-care is a significant part of the process. The key to any successful routine is setting up an ambiance. For some, it might be lighting their favorite candles. However, for others, it’s dropping relaxing oils into a diffuser.

Studies show that incorporating an oil diffuser into our everyday lives can positively impact our mental health. And you know what they say: true beauty starts from within! The study also mentions that an overconsumption of essential oils can lead to premature breast growth in young adults. Therefore, we must invest in a diffuser that will give us the relaxation we deserve without overdoing it.

On that note, I recently set out to find my new favorite pairing and fell upon the Alo diffuser and essential oils. The diffuser works as both a humidifier and diffuser, covering rooms up to 700 square feet. In other words, your friends are sure to compliment you on how amazing your home smells.

The diffuser has three timer options: two, four, and eight hours of pure bliss. Timing is essential when it comes to diffusing. Depending on the oil, diffusing should be used in 30-60-minute increments. The $98 all-white diffuser—adorned with minimal and chic buttons— can blend into any home’s aesthetic.

Alo’s essential oils also have the same feel—all white and classic. No more hiding your essential oils! For $75, you will receive a collection of six essential oils. The combination of oils is set to achieve the following: Energize & Refresh (Peppermint), Chill & Unwind (Lavender), and Awaken & Center (Eucalyptus). Plus, enjoy three new powerful blends: Uplift & Reset, Breathe & Spa and Sleep & Soothe. Add 10-15 drops into the diffuser, rub on your palms before a yoga practice, or add a few drops to your bath. There is no limit to how you can incorporate these essentials into your self-care routine.

I set up my diffuser in the heart of every woman’s home: my bathroom. Every morning, while I shower and did my skincare routine, I turn it on to give myself the ultimate spa experience. My early morning anxieties are gently subsided as the eucalyptus aroma awakens and centers me for the day. If I’m feeling stressed, I hover my face over the diffuser while breathing in the lavender scent. This also allows my skin to be more relaxed and, in my opinion, prevents hormonal breakouts. It’s safe to say, as a girlier who lives alone, this oil diffuser has been a tremendous support system for my mental health, wellness, and skin.