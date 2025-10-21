Alicia Keys’ Priming Serum Unlocks A Natural Glow

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve grown a deep appreciation for natural makeup. While I’m still fond of soft glam and bold beauty beats, a minimalist makeup look allows me to let my skin do most of the talking. I can shine a light on my natural features without heavy coverage and give my skin the chance to breathe. So, once I got my hands on the Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Priming Serum, my appreciation quickly grew into obsession.

Bridging the gap between makeup and skincare, this priming serum is full of nourishing ingredients that provide TLC. Niacinamide helps brighten and balance the skin, and plant-derived squalane hydrates and protects the skin. Rosewater, another key ingredient, helps to replenish dry and dull skin. Sticking to the brand’s core principles of helping people embrace beauty and taking care of our skin and soul from the inside out, this skincare-makeup hybrid features amethyst crystal, which heightens creativity, intuition, and spirituality.

The priming serum is available in three tints—Bronze Aura, Golden Aura, and Moonstone Aura—that are all inspired by different stones. It’s designed to be applied as a radiant base for makeup or for solo wear. That said, each tint is said to offer sheer, buildable coverage with the right touch of color.

Navigating the world of priming serums can be a slippery slope due to heavy formulas and glitter-like ingredients that clump upon application. However, not all priming serums are created equal, and this offering marked a turning point in my search.

Starting with a clean, moisturized canvas, I gently shook the bottle and applied the product to my face using an angled makeup brush. After applying the Bronze Aura shade, I immediately noticed how quickly the product sank into my skin. Post-application, my canvas sported a subtle, golden-esque hue that delivered a lit-from-within finish. Instead of applying my go-to skin tint, I decided to rock the priming serum solo.

As the day continued, I noticed that my skin maintained its radiant appearance. My canvas didn’t sport a greasy look, and felt light as a feather with a slightly plump appearance. It’s easy for products to hold up for a few minutes post-application, but Alicia Keys’ brainchild stood the test of time.

This priming serum has earned a permanent spot in my routine, and I have a feeling that after you test it, you’ll be aligned.