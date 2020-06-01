Show Your Pride With These Stunning Nail Designs

Photo: Getty

Even though many of this month’s pride parades and festivals have been canceled due to social distancing rules, there are plenty of ways to celebrate even if you are homebound.

You can live-stream Global Pride 2020 with your friends, host a virtual happy hour, donate to an LGBTQ+ charity, or show your support with a commemorative manicure. To achieve the latter, all you need is a little inspiration.

Since nail salons are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we took the liberty of rounding up eight pride-themed nail designs to D.I.Y.

Grab your polish and check them out in the gallery below.