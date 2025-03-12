Why I’m Now A Press-On Nail Girlie

Sofia Polukhina / Getty Images

Our hands are the center of everything we do, from waving hello to emphasizing how we feel in deep conversations with our girlfriends. Our hands help us express ourselves when words just aren’t enough. That’s why keeping our nails done is a maintenance routine that is more than surface level. Our nails act as a period or exclamation point in a sentence. They give us the “Yes girl!” factor when we need to add a little sass. And, although we all love a good design, sometimes the price of a nail salon trip can leave us speechless.

As someone who loves to get her nails done occasionally, I couldn’t help but feel halted by the cost of a nail appointment. A maintenance routine that once cost no more than $50 has now risen to $150-$200. This can be hard to keep up with if you want to refresh your nails bi-weekly. I had to find a solution to keep my nails fresh without limiting costs. Press-on nails became an increasingly alluring solution as I saw many girlies on TikTok raving about their “press-on nails era” becoming an affordable way to continue maintaining themselves.

Unlike a nail appointment, I quickly learned that a trip to my local beauty shop would cost me no more than $10—this is, of course, assuming I don’t get distracted by other beauty products. For only $10, I could purchase a pair of press-ons with glue included. This included a design that generally cost me well over $50 at my local nail salon. The price difference was shocking, and I nearly questioned if it was too good to be true. Would the press-ons last as long or embarrassingly pop off in conversation? These were a few of the questions that appeared in my mind. However, I figured the price was so low that the gamble would be worth it. I picked up a classic French tip design and hoped for the best.

There’s something about a fresh set of nails that activates a different level of confidence. A new me was born once my press-on nails were glued to perfection. I felt confident as I waved hello to strangers, secretly wanting them to notice my impeccable nails. It was the same level of confidence after leaving a nail salon, except this time, I had no guilt about how my decision would affect me financially. The instant boost made it evident why so many women turned to the affordable option that gave them the same confidence level, if not more.

A surprising factor of press on nails was the health of my actual nails. I always hesitated to go to the nail salon because I knew the toxic chemicals would profoundly affect my nails. After weeks of a nail salon manicure, my nails became weaker and brittle. It’s interesting that after investing in a professional to care for my nails, they would only revert after some time. It’s like paying for a facial only to see more fine lines in a few weeks. After two weeks of wearing press-on nails, I found my natural nails relatively healthy.

The point of beauty is to enhance what we have, not to destroy it. The health of my nails became the deciding factor in becoming a press-on girlie. I want to bask in the joy of having my nails done without sacrificing my nail health or bank account. Although this requires me to give up the salon experience, it feels good to know that I’m not subjecting my nails to harsh chemicals that may affect my overall health in the long run. Being a press-on girlie is now more than an expression; it’s a lifestyle choice that will give me the most significant ROI in the long run.