The Nailest

What is it that attracts us to a press-on nail? Is it the convenience or is it the versatility of nail styles that attracts us? Or maybe even the fact that we can achieve acrylic-like styles with minimal damage to our nails while still slaying our favorite colors, designs and nail shapes. If we’ve learned anything during the last year, it’s that everyday can be a self-care day. Thanks to the ever evolving beauty industry, we’re so past the days of booking weekly manicure appointments or running into the salon for fill-ins or broken nails. Now, with the press of a nail, we can recreate and achieve nail styles that will make sitting on the waitlist for your nail technician a thing of the past. We understand being booked and busy––trust us, we understand.

So, ESSENCE rounded up some of the best trending press-on nail brands on the market right now with press-on nail styles you can add to your shopping cart.