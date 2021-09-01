What is it that attracts us to a press-on nail? Is it the convenience or is it the versatility of nail styles that attracts us? Or maybe even the fact that we can achieve acrylic-like styles with minimal damage to our nails while still slaying our favorite colors, designs and nail shapes. If we’ve learned anything during the last year, it’s that everyday can be a self-care day. Thanks to the ever evolving beauty industry, we’re so past the days of booking weekly manicure appointments or running into the salon for fill-ins or broken nails. Now, with the press of a nail, we can recreate and achieve nail styles that will make sitting on the waitlist for your nail technician a thing of the past. We understand being booked and busy––trust us, we understand.
So, ESSENCE rounded up some of the best trending press-on nail brands on the market right now with press-on nail styles you can add to your shopping cart.
01
imPRESS Press-on Manicure, Dew Drop
Contour, apply –– remove. These are the simple steps that the ImPRESS brand lives by. Founded in 2012, ImPRESS has set a standard for PureFit technology, which allows each press-on nail to fit super comfortably. Their Dual-Layer Adhesive system also proves itself worthy, with one layer adhering directly to the ImPRESS press-on nail and the second layer conforming to your natural nail, bonding the press-on nail and your natural nails together for a perfect fit and hold. Yes, you heard it correctly. This bond is glue-free, easy to apply and won’t damage your nails. Best part, the removal process is seamless. Did we also mention ImPRESS has press-on pedicure options too?
A staple brand in the industry––where else can you get ready-to-wear high volume gel nails with up to seven days of wear other than Kiss? You can find these nails in a drugstore or beauty supply store near you, specifically on a rack with options of sculpted acrylic manicure designs that can easily be glued on or stuck on with an adhesive. These sculpted-to-fit trendy coffin and stiletto nails are essential to just about any beauty bag or collection of products. You never know, they might come in handy.
What’s more dashing than an instant manicure that lasts up to seven days? Beautiful nails can be achieved in less than five minutes with Dashing Diva’s Magic Press hassle free instant manicure. With solid color, design and premium options available, there’s absolutely no time crunch in the world that can battle against these instant press-on nails. Whether you’re on the move or just looking for a new nail look, Dashing Diva has just the right amount of options to choose from.
Yes, to instant glam and instant luxury acrylic nails! These DIY Press-on acrylic nails will make weekday or weekend self-care days stress free and searching for nail designs on social media all day (we’ve all been there) a thing of the past. If it’s one thing we swear by, it’s affordable beauty that makes you look as good as you feel. If your personal style varies between lengthy acrylic nails, bedazzled designs or bright and eclectic nail colors, The Nailest has everything you need, and more. This is glam made easy. Whether you’re going out on the town or just ready for a new set of nails, these DIY nails are ready to ship and ready to be applied, instantly. Each kit comes with both adhesive tabs, nail glue and nail care accessories that will make the application process seamless from the comfort of your own home.
Not only is this brand’s packaging super attention grabbing, but its nail designs are equally if not more extravagant than the box they arrive in. Each kit has everything you need to apply a new set of nails, with the extra security of both adhesive tabs and nail glue. If your day-to-day schedule involves using your hands or even if you happen to break or snag a nail at the gym or your next cycling class, this press-on nail kit comes with 24-nails in total that can be used to replace or prepare you for your next set of nails.
It seems impossible, but it really is possible to get a salon-like set of nails without the hassle of leaving your bed or waiting weeks for your next appointment. This award-winning brand has a selection of pop-on nails that take seconds to apply at a fraction of the cost of a full set of nails from your local or favorite nail salon. Get this, each nail can be removed, reapplied, repainted and even reshaped for personal customization. This is truly the next level of convenient and affordable beauty.
Like this brand’s motto, when it comes to these press-on nails “they stay” and “you slay.” Not only are these nails conveniently sold at Target and Amazon, this brand also has the added plus of a monthly subscription, which guarantees that your nails will be slayed not once, but for months to come. With a selection of seasonal nail designs and a vast collection of shapes, sizes and nail finishes, this brand makes doing your nails at-home seem like a self-care day at the spa.
Truly and honestly, we’re obsessed with any press-on mani and pedi options we can get our hands and feet on, literally. If you’re a beauty stan who loves the convenience of press-on nails but would rather a natural nail shape instead of an acrylic or some of the more popular shapes of coffin, almond or stiletto looks, this brand is worth a try. Each kit comes with 15 stick-on gels that can be laid directly onto your nail and reshaped with just a few swipes of a nail file. Your hands and feet will look like you’ve just spent the entire day at the salon. Who would be able to tell the difference? Absolutely, no one.