Product of the Week: Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer

Composite by India Espy-Jones

Okay, I must admit that I started following TikTok beauty trends only last year. Otherwise known as BeautyTok, I would spend countless hours past my bedtime trying to learn as many new tricks as possible. This included everything from how to nail down a beat face, to what lip oils to add to my nighttime lip-care routine. As I was simultaneously starting out in the beauty industry, I would try to stay up to date on what products my favorite celebrities were loving and add them to my shopping cart. But, all the while, sometimes my friends have the best recommendations, too.

Because of the pandemic, I wash my hands and use hand sanitizers excessively, which makes my hands very dry. At a recent dinner, with one of my girlfriends, she gave me this hand sanitizer that’s all over TikTok. Enter: Touchland Power Mist Pure Lavender Hydrating Hand Sanitizer.

This particular sanitizer has scents of lavender, eucalyptus and tonka bean, leaving your hands feeling not only clean, but also soft and moisturized, thanks to aloe vera and lemon oil. Most brands that I’ve used, prior to this one, make my hands feel dry and leave a strong alcohol odor that I no longer have to worry about with Touchland. Additionally, this dermatologist-tested small bottle of sanitizer, which includes up to 500 sprays, is fast-absorbing and non-greasy.

The other day, I asked if my girlfriends wanted to try some of the sanitizer. To put it shortly, the ladies did one spritz and never went back to Purell. That said, I urge you to try them— be it the Mango Passion, Aloe You, Citrus Grove, Berry Bliss, or other scents— for yourself.