Product Of The Week: Shea Moisture Amla Oil Bond Repair Masque

Composite by ESSENCE Staff

Until recently, I thought Dominican salons putting relaxers in their shampoo and conditioner was only a myth. I’d overheard this being told amongst my mom’s friends and when I came of age to make my own hair decisions my aunties and the women I looked to for beauty inspiration cautioned me against taking my 4C hair to anyone whose hair didn’t look like mine.

As I’ve gotten older and put more and more distance between myself and this wise tale the risk and implications seemingly lessened. So, when I walked into the Dominican salon in my neighborhood for a press and curl and took in the smell of the burning hair, that was my only concern. With a trusted heat protectant in my hand, I felt comfortable putting my head in theirs. But somewhere between washing and conditioning, my virgin hair had been permed. I couldn’t believe I had allowed my hair to be treated with such carelessness, throwing caution to the wind.

As a beauty editor, I’m tasked with testing products to provide an accurate valuation for our readers. So believe me when I say I’ve tried my fair share of hair care products. Despite this, I felt hopeless at managing the task of repairing my over-processed tresses. Since the unfortunate experience, I’ve introduced the Shea Moisture Bond Repair line into my routine. The line includes the shampoo, conditioner, masque, bonding oil, and leave-in conditioner.

The Amla Oil Bond Repair Masque is said to help prevent breakage and strengthen type three and type four hair and it has done just that for mine. If you’ve ever grown out a relaxer or treated damaged hair you know how tough it can be to care for the many hair types on your head. The coily strands require different care than the now straight strands and the brittle ends need more moisture than the curly hairs. Not to mention all of the new split ends!

Luckily, after the first use of the bond repair masque, I found my hair slowly coming back to life. Not only that, but my wash days hadn’t gotten longer despite making time to address the damage. After I double cleanse my hair of its hot oil pre-poo I apply the strengthening masque for 5 minutes, which leaves me with a more moisturized and manageable head of hair. For best results, I recommend using a steamer to ensure absorption.

Thanks to products like the Shea Moisture Bond Repair Masque, damaged hair isn’t a lost cause.