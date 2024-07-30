Product of the Week: OUI Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss

Composite by India Espy-Jones

The beauty industry is in the midst of a body-care boom. From body scrubs to retinol lotions, there’s been an undeniable uptick in self-care for the skin below your neck. I, for one, am happy to see it.

Over the years, I’ve honed my body care regimen to a T, using exfoliating mitts, scrubs, washes, and creams to keep my skin moisturized and conditioned. Body oils always seemed like a good idea but were tricky for me to get into. Some were too greasy, leaving me with a slick, unwanted residue, while others just didn’t absorb very well.

After some trial and error, I decided to leave the oils alone and stick to my routine until I found Oui the People’s Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss. Admittedly, I was initially drawn in by the name. “Body Gloss” was the perfect combination of words that promised a new kind of body oil experience, and, with summer in full swing, I was eager to put it to the test.

The Body Gloss is made from hero botanical oils and falls somewhere between a body oil and a skin serum. The standouts for me were avocado and safflower seed oil, which are known to hydrate without being too heavy. It also includes rosehip oil, which is a game changer for brightening and smoothing the skin. Along with the oils, it also has skin-loving ingredients, like naturally-derived squalane from sugarcane, to support and improve the skin barrier.

Needless to say, the hybrid consistency didn’t disappoint. The lightweight gloss felt almost weightless on my skin, yet it deeply moisturized even my driest areas. It also absorbs quickly, so there’s no threat of a greasy residue. This cedarwood scent is Oui’s second release, and like the gloss, it’s airy and luxe. It blends notes of jasmine, green hyacinth, and vanilla with amber and fresh cedar for a woody, smooth fragrance.

I know body oil can be difficult for those with sensitive skin. The last thing anyone wants (or needs) is bacne during the summer. However, that’s not an issue with this gloss. Like all of Oui’s products, the Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss is designed to work for all skin types, including sensitive and those prone to conditions like eczema, discoloration, and acne. It doesn’t sit on your skin or clog pores; it simply melts into the skin.

After weeks of using the gloss, I noticed a dramatic change in my skin. It was softer and firmer, something I never thought was possible from body oil. The long-term results have made this bottle a no-brainer staple in my routine. But the instant glow and warm scent it left me with were extremely gratifying.

Sure, the $65 price tag may feel pricey for a body moisturizer, but it’s worth every penny. A little goes a long way, so you get your money’s worth. I like to think of it as a 3-in-1. In one bottle, you get a hydrating body oil, a body serum, and an everyday fragrance that plays nicely with other perfumes. Plus, the glass bottle looks chic on the dresser or bathroom sink.

At the end of the day, body care is a form of self-care that is often overlooked. Between busy work schedules, career climbing, and time spent with family and friends, it can be easy to forget about it. But Oui’s Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss takes the stress out of an extended routine. Rubbing drops of it into my skin feels like a quick ritual that improves my skin, and mood, in the long run. For that reason, I plan to keep it around for the long term.