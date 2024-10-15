Product of the Week: Novara Beauty Revitalizing Essence

Composite by India Espy-Jones

In an industry where there is an overwhelming amount of product launches daily, Product Of The Week helps you cut through the noise. To help you find your new beauty and wellness favorites, this series highlights the tried-and-true products that our writers can’t live without.

As Michelle Obama once said in her Netflix documentary, “we focus too much on stats and not story.” I agree. That said, I’m someone who loves to dive deeply into the “why” behind a beauty brand and founder story.

When it came to Novara, my process was no different. I was recently invited to get a special facial at Nordstrom in New York City using all Novara products. After the facial, I saw the founder Reshona Jessamy and asked her about her “why.”

She mentioned that she’s been on a self-care journey as a Black woman after hitting rock bottom and attempting suicide. She found much solace in her wellness routines, including her skincare rituals, which led her to create the brand we know today.

After this conversation, I was even more excited to try the products and tested the Revitalizing Essence for a week and noticed a glow. I battle with dark spots and hyperpigmentation, so this essence helped a lot with this.

Not only that, the treatment essence hydrates, exfoliates and brightens your skin thanks to niacinamide and tamanu extracts. Additionally, centella asiatica produces collagen and soothes the skin—leaving it with a noticeable radiance.

Overall? This product helped give my oily and sensitive skin an extra dose of luminosity. If I need to look flawless on a special night, I know what I’m relying on.