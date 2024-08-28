Is Poor Gut Health Causing Your Acne?

Patryce Bak / Getty Images

The gut is home to over 100 trillion bacteria––and they can all impact your skin. “The gut-skin axis refers to the bidirectional relationship between our gastrointestinal system and our skin,” HUM nutritionist Dr. Jennifer Martin-Biggers tells ESSENCE. While hormones, sebum, and bacteria are common culprits for zits, “poor gut health can lead to nutrient deficiencies that affect the skin’s appearance and function [as well].”

From acne to rosacea, many skin diseases are accompanied by an altered gut microbiome, according to the NIH. And while topical ingredients, like retinol and tretinoin, can help control your acne, addressing your skin’s diet from the inside out can support your inflammatory responses, hormone regulation, and detoxification, leading to whole-body rejuvenation.

Below, Martin-Biggers explains the signs your gut is causing acne––and how to build the best gut-skin diet.

How does the gut impact the skin?

“The gut impacts the skin in several ways,” Martin-Biggers says, from how immune we are to skin issues to how our skin responds to inflammation. A 2018 study showed acne patients had a distinct gut microbiome with less bacterial diversity than patients without acne. This means a more diverse gut microbiome (often stimulated by supplements) may help contribute to our overall skin health.

“Our gut contains a large amount of immune cells that can trigger inflammation if they are exposed to certain bacteria or proteins,” she says. In addition to darker skin tones being more prone to post-breakout hyperpigmentation, “this inflammation can exacerbate things like acne or dermatitis.” However, “supplementation with zinc, for example, has been shown to reduce inflammatory acne lesions compared to placebo.”

What are the signs of poor gut health?

With gut health linked to digestion, “there are some obvious signs of poor gut health like bloating, gas, and difficulty having regular bowel movements,” she says. “Other signs can include persistent tiredness or fatigue, a weakened immune system, skin problems and mood issues (our gut also bidirectionally affects our brains via the gut-brain axis).”

How do I know if my gut is causing my acne?

“There are several ways you can determine if your gut is contributing to acne or other skin issues,” Martin-Biggers says. With diet a known cause for skin issues (think: dairy and processed foods), “if you are experiencing digestive problems as well as acne or if your acne flares up after consuming certain foods, your gut may be involved.”

You can also look at how the acne shows up on your skin. While hormones can cause cystic acne and blackheads point to clogged pores, “gut-related acne may appear as inflammatory lesions related to our gut’s inflammatory response,” she says.

Does acne treatment differ if your gut is the issue?

While topical ingredients, like tretinoin, retinol, and benzoyl peroxide, may be the solution for some acne patients, everyone’s skin reacts to products in their own way. However, “addressing gut health is a part of that equation,” she says.

“This might include supplementing with probiotics to help the gut microbiome balance,” like HUM’s Skin Squad Pre+Probiotic, Seed’s DS-01® Daily Synbiotic, or Ritual’s Synbiotic+. Or, “eliminating or modifying your diet to avoid foods that trigger inflammation or skin issues.” She also suggests supplementing with zinc (about 15 mg per day) to help improve the skin’s clarity as well.

What type of diet supports a healthy gut-skin axis?

Just like with any body concern, from hair to skin, “it is important to nurture the gut with fiber rich, colorful foods,” she says. “Whole grains, vegetables, fruits and legumes provide a variety of prebiotic fibers and nutrients and phytonutrients that nurture the gut microbiome and reduce inflammation.”

Consuming anti-inflammatory foods, like omega-3 fatty acid-rich fish and dark leafy greens, can be helpful. That, and the age-old solution of sufficient water intake can help support your skin’s barrier and hydration.