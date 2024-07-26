These Are The Skin Benefits of Pineapple Extract

William Gottlieb/Redferns

Exfoliation is a key step in every skincare routine. Your regimen may already include an acid or two to help slough off dead skin. While those are great, fruit extracts can be just as beneficial. As natural exfoliators, they work to dislodge buildup and can even help with common skin issues such as discoloration and dullness. Recently, pineapple extract has become particularly buzzy. Sure, the juicy, yellow hue makes for great packaging, but pineapples are loaded with skin benefits, too.



To be fair, the term ‘extract’ is broad when it comes to pineapples and skincare. “Pineapple extract refers to ingredients sourced from any part of a pineapple plant, including the stem and fruit,” says Dr. Ryan Turner, a board-certified NYC dermatologist and co-founder of TRNR Skin. With that in mind, he explains that the benefits can vary depending on where exactly the extract was sourced.

Ahead, ESSENCE spoke with two top dermatologists about everything you need to know when it comes to pineapple extract, including its benefits and how to incorporate it into your skincare routine.

What are the benefits of pineapple extract?

Like many other fruits, pineapple extract is rich in vitamins, minerals, and other active ingredients that can be beneficial. “The outermost, spiny layer of the fruit is naturally rich in ceramides, which support the skin barrier function for nourished and moisturized skin,” says Dr. Turner. However, deep inside the fruit lies its most prized component: an enzyme called bromelain.

According to Dr. Turner, bromelain features antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and exfoliating properties that make it a useful ingredient in skincare products. “It can help protect the skin from free radical damage and treat signs of aging such as fine lines and discoloration to promote clearer, brighter, more even-looking skin,” he adds.



This powerful enzyme is the most commonly used bioactive compound in pineapple extract and even has exfoliative benefits. “As an exfoliating ingredient, bromelain helps gently remove dead skin cells through protease activity. It’s a more gentle alternative to chemical and physical exfoliation and is ideal for those with sensitive and reactive skin,” says Dr. Omer Ibrahim, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology.

What skin types does pineapple extract work for?

“Generally speaking, pineapple extract is suitable for all skin types,” notes Dr. Turner. Still, it’s best to find a product where the ingredients have been formulated properly. Dr. Ibrahim shares that sensitive skin can benefit from exfoliators using pineapple extract since it is known to gently remove and resurface skin.

As with any new ingredient, it’s best to spot-test before adding products to your routine. Dr. Turner explains that if you have a known pineapple allergy, you shouldn’t be using products with the ingredient. “Look at the formula for a while to best determine its compatibility with your skin and conduct a patch test before committing to a full-face or body application,” he says.

Which products should I use?

