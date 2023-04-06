The Two Fragrances That Had Everyone On TikTok In A Chokehold Are Now Available As Rollerballs

If there’s one thing “Perfume TikTok” will make you do — it’s spend your hard earned money. That infamous side of your “for you” page (#fyp) has gained a reputation for catapulting fragrances to viral fame, and Phlur’s Missing Person and Glossier You Eau de Parfum fragrances are no different.

Phlur relaunched under new owner and creative director Chriselle Lim in 2022, and almost immediately as Missing Person hit the market, it sold out. Promising to “smell like someone you love,” the scent is a floral musk featuring bergamot and neroli notes.

Playing off of the fact that scent and emotion are deeply intertwined, Missing Person makes you want to call that ex (the good one that’s not toxic), and reminisce on old times. *But don’t actually do that, by the way.* Lim describes it as an “addictive fragrance – like the lingering scent of your lover’s skin left on their t-shirt or a pillowcase. It’s evocative but strangely familiar. It will warm your skin and heal your soul.” In just a few seconds, you’ll be transported back as if no time has passed.

Now, PHLUR is offering the same fragrance that we all know and love in its first rollerball: PHLUR Fragrance Oils. And not only can you get one scent, but 4 of its existing fragrances: Missing Person, Somebody Wood, Lost Cause and Hanami.

These are all of the brand’s same loved scents in luxe formulas that melt into skin for a long-lasting fragrance impression, and all available for $45.00 at Phlur.com.

Additionally, the cult-fave Glossier You Rollerball perfume is officially part of the brand’s lineup after teasing it late last year in a holiday kit.

An eau de parfum that melts into skin and smells a bit different on everyone. First you smell the pink pepper—the bright, sparkling, spicy top note that makes a good first impression. Then you get into the woodsy, slightly sweet heart of the scent that comes from ambrette seeds and warm, ambery ambrox. It’s balanced with iris, a white floral, for a creamy freshness.

Arriving at the perfect time for those spring and summer road trips, you’ll now be able to throw the beloved scent in your carry-on. Glossier You Rollerball is now available for $28 at Glossier stores and on Glossier.com and Sephora.com.